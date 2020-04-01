Louisville Report
Video: Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk grad transfer recruiting

Matthew McGavic

In a special video roundtable discussion, Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic & Sam Draut sat down with Ethan Moore & Tayler Lynch of Louisville Sports Live to discuss the 2020 graduate transfer market for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

Among the topics of discussion were head coach Chris Mack's efforts on the grad transfer recruiting trail, the prospects still in play for Louisville as well as who is not and why, the effect it has on the future recruiting ventures, and many more.

You can catch Ethan Moore & Tayler Lynch on "Louisville Sports Live" every Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on 93.9 The Ville.

Tayler (top left), Matthew (top right), Sam (bottom left) & Ethan (bottom right)

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Louisville will face Oklahoma State in 2020 Armed Forces Classic

It's Louisville's second time participating in the Armed Forces Classic.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans announces return for senior season

Guard averaged 18.0 points for Cardinals during junior year

samdraut

How the NCAA eligibility vote & potentially reduced MLB Draft affects Louisville Baseball

The vote to give spring sport student-athletes an extra year combined with a potential 5-10 round MLB Draft will have a profound effect on Louisville Baseball.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham stays motivated during altered offseason

Quarterback threw for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last season

samdraut

Mekhi Becton ranked as No. 12 prospect on Sports Illustrated's Big Board

The former Louisville offensive tackle cracks the top 15 on Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 31st

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for March 31st.

Matthew McGavic

Ryan McMahon delivered despite adversity

Guard finishes eighth in program history in 3-pointers

samdraut

NCAA Division I Council Extends Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Winter Sport Athletes Excluded

UofL spring sport student-athletes now have the opportunity to be given an extra year of eligibility by the university, while winter sport student-athletes do not.

Matthew McGavic

What's in store for Ryan McMahon's future?

Whether it's playing, coaching or away from the court, what does Louisville basketball captain Ryan McMahon plan for the future?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's 2020 ACC Football Championship odds revealed

Louisville's odds to win the the 2020 ACC Football Championship have been released by SportsBetting.ag.

Matthew McGavic