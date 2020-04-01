Video: Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk grad transfer recruiting

In a special video roundtable discussion, Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic & Sam Draut sat down with Ethan Moore & Tayler Lynch of Louisville Sports Live to discuss the 2020 graduate transfer market for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

Among the topics of discussion were head coach Chris Mack's efforts on the grad transfer recruiting trail, the prospects still in play for Louisville as well as who is not and why, the effect it has on the future recruiting ventures, and many more.

You can catch Ethan Moore & Tayler Lynch on "Louisville Sports Live" every Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on 93.9 The Ville.

Tayler (top left), Matthew (top right), Sam (bottom left) & Ethan (bottom right)

