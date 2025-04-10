Louisville Report

Oklahoma Transfer Guard Reyna Scott Commits to Louisville

The guard is the second transfer for the Cardinals so far this offseason.

Matthew McGavic

Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott (2) celebrates a win after an NCAA basketball game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas Christian University (TCU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott (2) celebrates a win after an NCAA basketball game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas Christian University (TCU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Walz and the Louisville women's basketball program have struck again in the transfer portal.

Former Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott, who spent her first three years in college with the Sooners, announced Thursday that she has committed to the Cardinals.

Scott is the second transfer commitment for Louisville this offseason, following Arizona guard/forward Skylar Jones. The Cardinals have seen three of their own players enter the portal so far this cycle, with guard Izela Arenas, forward Nyla Harris and center Eseosa Imafidon all entering.

The 5-foot-10 guard started the 2024-25 season on the bench, but wound up cracking the starting rotation for the final 26 games of the year. Playing in all 35 of OU's games, Scott wound up averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, which shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 27.1 percent on three-point tries.

As a true freshman for the Sooners in 2022-23, Scott saw the floor in 24 games, averaging 3.0 points and 1.2 assists in the process. The New York City native took a step forward for her sophomore season, playing in all 33 of Oklahoma's games and putting up 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Louisville started year 18 under Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Reyna Scott: Nathan J. Fish - The Oklahoman / USA TODAY)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball