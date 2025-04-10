Oklahoma Transfer Guard Reyna Scott Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Walz and the Louisville women's basketball program have struck again in the transfer portal.
Former Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott, who spent her first three years in college with the Sooners, announced Thursday that she has committed to the Cardinals.
Scott is the second transfer commitment for Louisville this offseason, following Arizona guard/forward Skylar Jones. The Cardinals have seen three of their own players enter the portal so far this cycle, with guard Izela Arenas, forward Nyla Harris and center Eseosa Imafidon all entering.
The 5-foot-10 guard started the 2024-25 season on the bench, but wound up cracking the starting rotation for the final 26 games of the year. Playing in all 35 of OU's games, Scott wound up averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, which shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 27.1 percent on three-point tries.
As a true freshman for the Sooners in 2022-23, Scott saw the floor in 24 games, averaging 3.0 points and 1.2 assists in the process. The New York City native took a step forward for her sophomore season, playing in all 33 of Oklahoma's games and putting up 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Louisville started year 18 under Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Reyna Scott: Nathan J. Fish - The Oklahoman / USA TODAY)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky