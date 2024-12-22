What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 90-76 Win at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - 10 days after their last victory and seven days removed from their last game period, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in the win/loss column, taking down Florida State 90-76 on the road for their first win in ACC play this season.
"I thought our guys did a good job offensively, first of all, of playing with great poise." head coach Pat Kelsey said. "You have to against them, because they disrupt so much. To come out of a game against a team that forces turnovers as well as anybody in the country, and to have 18 assists and seven turnovers, that's a testament of our guys playing under control, playing poise, continuing to make the simple play."
The shots were falling at a high caliber down in the Sunshine State. The Seminoles shot 52.7 percent from the field to the Cardinals' 50.9 percent, but the latter was on fire from deep, shooting a white-hot 15-of-29 on three-point attempts. It was Louisville's most made threes this season, assisted greatly by shooting guard Reyne Smith's six long balls and 27 points.
"Our guys did a great job of finding these guys, especially when they got a hot hand," Kelsey said. "We attacked the paint, we didn't turn it over, we didn't let them take the ball from us, they had poise and were able to kick out and find open shots."
Here's what Kelsey, Smith and forward Noah Waterman had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey, Shooting Guard Reyne Smith and Forward Noah Waterman
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
