Report: Top-Ranked '26 Prospect Tyran Stokes Schedules Louisville Visit

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 is a Louisville native.

Matthew McGavic

Vegas Elite's Tyran Stokes (4) dunks the ball during the Vegas Elite and Boo Williams game on the third day of the Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center on July 5, 2023 in North Augusta, S.C
Vegas Elite's Tyran Stokes (4) dunks the ball during the Vegas Elite and Boo Williams game on the third day of the Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center on July 5, 2023 in North Augusta, S.C / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting one highly ranked Class of 2025 prospect on campus for a visit, the Louisville men's basketball program has just secured a massive visitor in the next cycle.

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame forward Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 and a Louisville native, has officially scheduled an official visit to the Cardinals, according to multiple reports and first reported by On3's Joe Tipton. The visit is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Oct.4, which is when this year's iteration of "Louisville Live" will take place.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound power forward is regarded as the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle by two of the four major recruiting services, and comes in at No. 1 overall according to the 247Sports Composite. As you can imagine, he already holds several high major offers, such as from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA and others.

There's a reason so many blue bloods are after Stokes. He spent the first two years of his high school career at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his sophomore season. He earned First-Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors, and helped guide Prolific Prep to a 34-6 record and the No. 4 national ranking

Stokes has been excelling over the offseason as well. Playing for Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit, he put up 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also played for the USA Basketball U17 National Team, helping them win gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the process.

(Photo of Tyran Stokes: Katie Goodale - USA TODAY NETWORK)

