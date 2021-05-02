2021 NFL Draft | Louisville Recap

The 2021 NFL Draft is now complete, and here are all the Louisville players who were selected or signed UDFA contracts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 National Football League Draft is now officially in the books.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual draft was able to be held in person, although with protocols in place. Taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, the draft indeed had a decent Louisville presence.

In total, two former Louisville football players were selected between Thursday night and Saturday. The Cardinals have now had three selections under current head coach Scott Satterfield, with offensive tackle Mekhi Becton being taken in the first round last year. Louisville has now had 131 all-time selections in the NFL Draft.

Here's who got selected, when they got selected, and whom by:

WR Tutu Atwell

Selection: No. 57 overall, second round

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Louisville might not have had a first round pick this year, but a second round pick isn't too bad. Atwell is the eighth Louisville wide receiver to be drafted in school history, and the first since DeVante Parker was selected in 2015. Atwell's selection of No. 57 overall is also the third-highest for a Louisville wideout, trailing Parker at No. 14 and Ernest Givens at No. 34 in 1986.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Selection: No. 109 overall, fourth round

Team: Tennessee Titans

Less than half an hour into day three, the Titans traded up from their No. 126 pick to select Fitzpatrick. Naturally, he is the ninth Louisville wide receiver drafted in school history, with his selection of No. 109 overall good for fifth-highest - trailing Parker, Givens, Deion Branch at No. 65 in 2002 and Harry Douglas at No. 84 in 2008. It also marked the first time since 2008 that a Louisville receiving duo was taken in the same draft (Douglas, Mario Urrutia - No. 246).

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

After the draft had concluded, several Cardinals capitalized on the opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent. Most notably, running back Javian Hawkins, who surprisingly did not hear his name called, signed with the Atlanta Falcons mere minutes after the draft had concluded.

He's not the only one who inked a UDFA contract, as four total have signed on as of Sunday, May 2. Linebacker Dorian Etheridge is joining Hawkins - also signing with the Falcons, cornerback Marlon Character is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, and nose tackle Jared Goldwire joined the Los Angeles Chargers.

Out of the nine Louisville players who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, just three did got get selected or have not yet signed a UDFA contract: tight end Ean Pfeifer, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and safety Isaiah Hayes.

