Louisville Opens as Road Favorite vs. Virginia Tech

The Cardinals head to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies next weekend.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 4, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville is heading back on the road next weekend for their first trip to Virginia Tech since joining the ACC, and oddsmakers are liking them to win in somewhat convincing fashion.

According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 12.5-point favorites over the hosting Hokies. The over/under has been set at 52.5.

The Cardinals didn't exactly look super efficient at times against Boston College this past weekend, but they still did enough to capture a 38-24 win over the Eagles.

Louisville ran for 317 yards, including a 205-yard effort from star running back Isaac Brown, and put up 504 total yards despite three turnovers. Their defense forced three turnovers of their own, and held BC to only 360 yards despite losing the time of possession battle.

As for the Hokies, their 2025 season had a disastrous start. Virginia Tech started the season at 0-3, and after a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion, head coach Brent Pry was fired afterwards.

Since then, VT has had some success under interim head coach Philip Montgomery. They won back-to-back games against Wofford and at NC State, although that was then followed up by back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and at Georgia Tech. But most recently, Tech was able to capture a 42-34 double overtime win against Cal.

Louisville is 2-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Virginia Tech is 2-6. The Cardinals are 2-0 on the road both ATS and straight up, while the Hokies are 1-4 at home ATS despite being 2-3 straight up.

The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5) and at Miami (+10.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) vs. Virginia (-6.5) and vs. Boston College (-25.5).

The Hokies covered at NC State (+9.5) and vs. Cal (-6.0); but were unable to do so vs. South Carolina (+6.5), vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5), vs. Old Dominion (-5.5), vs. Wofford (-34.5), vs. Wake Forest (-5.0) and at Georgia Tech (+14.0)

(Photo of Bhaysul Tuten, Cam'Ron Kelly: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

Published
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

