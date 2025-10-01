Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 6

There's no longer a consensus as to where the Cardinals will be heading for the postseason.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) celebrates his sack with defensive lineman Jerry Lawson (left) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might continue to win ugly, but they continue to do just that: win. At 4-0, a bowl game for the Cardinals is all but assured at this point, it's just a matter of where they will be going this postseason.

Last week, there was starting to be some consensus as to what bowl Louisville will be heading to. But after a chaotic week of college football, that consensus has gone out the window. Among the nine updated bowl projections, just the Pinstripe, Duke's Mayo and Gator Bowls were picked.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With four weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Bryan Fischer
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

247Sports/CBS

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Pete Fiutak
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

On3

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Pro Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Matthew McGavic
