Louisville Makes Top 8 For '22 ATH Azareyeh Thomas

One of the top Class of 2022 prospects has included the Cardinals in his top schools.

NICEVILLE, Fla. - The Louisville football program has been on a hot streak over the last several days, and on Saturday evening, they officially jumped in the mix for one of the top prospects in the Class of 2022.

Azareyeh Thomas, an athlete who plays on both side of the ball for Niceville (Fla.) HS, announced his top eight schools with the Cardinals making the cut. The staff appears to have made a good early impression on him, as he was only offered a scholarship on Mar. 29.

As with a prospect who is approaching blue chip status, several college football blue bloods are in the running for Thomas. Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami and Georgia Tech also cracked his top eight alongside Louisville.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound prospect is a consensus top 15 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, top 10 athlete and top 100 prospect in the entire class. He ranks as the No. 95 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his junior season for Niceville, Thomas had 27 total tackles and one interception of the defensive side of the ball. On the offensive side of things, he caught 35 passes for 695 yards and nine touchdowns. He helped guide the Eagles to an 11-1 record and a berth in the Florida Class 7A semifinals.

Several '22 prospects have listed the Louisville among their top schools when the calendar flipped to April. Running back Jaylon Glover and defensive tackle Felix Hixon did so on Thursday, as well as twin brothers Destin & Keaten Wade, defensive end Popeye Williams and cornerback Jordan Allen on Friday. The Cardinals have yet to land a verbal pledge from the class.

You can view Azareyeh Thomas' junior year highlights here.

