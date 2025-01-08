Report: Akron WR Bobby Golden to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The city of Louisville might be buried underneath a layer of snow and ice, but that's not stopping the Louisville football program from hosting transfer visitors.
Former Akron wide receiver and kick returner Bobby Golden is set to visit the Cardinals this upcoming Friday and Saturday, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound receiver finished the 2024 season as Akron's No. 2 pass catcher behind All-MAC selection Adrian Norton. Starting all 12 games, Golden logged 31 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown. He was also the Zips' go-to kick returner, totaling 316 return yards on 17 kickoffs.
The Miami, Fla. native caught just one five-yard pass during his true freshman season in 2022, then took a step forward for the 2023 season. Playing in all 12 games that year with two starts, he caught 17 passes for 144 yards.
So far, Louisville has landed 19 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 19 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Bobby Golden: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
