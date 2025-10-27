Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will go back to playing under the lights when they host Cal in their next home game.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Golden Bears on Saturday, Nov. 8 will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky, the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on either the ACC Network or ESPN2.
The Cardinals didn't exactly look super efficient at times against Boston College this past weekend, but they still did enough to capture a 38-24 win over the Eagles.
They ran for 317 yards, including a 205-yard effort from star running back Isaac Brown, and put up 504 total yards despite three turnovers. Their defense forced three turnovers of their own, and held BC to only 360 yards despite losing the time of possession battle.
As for the Golden Bears, it has been a bit of an up-and-down season up to their point. Cal started the year at 3-0, including getting a win against Minnesota, but have alternated wins and losses ever since - but they haven't looked super convincing.
They were shut out at San Diego State and blown out by Duke, while their two wins during this recent stretch were by a combined seven points to Boston College and UNC. Most recently, they dropped a 42-34 double overtime decision at Virginia Tech.
Next Saturday will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs.
Louisville travels to Virginia Tech this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST, while Cal hosts Virginia this Saturday at 3:45 p.m. EST.
