Cards in the NFL: 2024 Week 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 1 of the National Football League's 2024 season is now in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. 15 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Week 1 (at Dolphins): Subbed for three solo tackles.
Season (One game, no starts): Three solo tackles.
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Started for four solo tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.
Season (One game, one start): Four solo tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Season (One game, no starts): No stats.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 1 (vs. Packers): Started at right guard
Season: One game, one start.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Week 1 (at Bears): Subbed for two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
Season (One game, no start): Two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo), one sack, one QB hit.
Season (One game, no starts): Three tackles (two solo), one sack, one QB hit.
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (vs. Commanders): Started for no stats.
Season (One game, one start): No stats.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Season (One game, no starts): Two solo tackles.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Giants): Started for one QB hit.
Season (One game, one start): One QB hit.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Jets): Subbed for no stats.
Season (One game, no starts): No stats.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Chiefs): Started for 26-41 passing for 273 yards and one touchdown; 16 rushes for 122 yards and lost one fumble.
Season (One game, one start): 26-41 passing for 273 yards and one touchdown; 16 rushes for 122 yards and lost one fumble.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (one solo).
Season (One game, one start): Three tackles (one solo).
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Cowboys): Active but did not play.
Season (No games, no starts): No stats.
Jordan Travis
Position: Quarterback
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2018
Week 1 (at 49ers): Injured reserve (ankle).
Season (No games, no starts): No stats.
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Week 1 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Season (One game, no starts): No stats.
(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)
