Report: Louisville WR Cataurus Hicks Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program's winter transfer portal window officially closed on Monday, graduate transfers still have until the final day of the spring window to actually enter the portal - and one Cardinal has taken advantage of this.
Wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks has entered his name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
After playing in just two games and catching only an 11-yard pass as a true freshman, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound slot receiver saw his role take a step forward while Caullin Lacy was out with an injury. Playing in 12 games while starting the final four, Hicks caught 12 passes for 149 yards.
The Miami native's best game came in the 37-9 beatdown of Pitt, when he caught six passes for 63 yards. Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 218 wide receiver and the No. 1,475 prospect in the Class of 2023.
Hicks is the third Louisville player hit the portal after the Sun Bowl, following linebacker Jurriente Davis and quarterback Harrison Bailey, and the 18th in the cycle overall. Conversely, the Cardinals have also landed 19 transfer commitments in this cycle.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Cataurus Hicks: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky