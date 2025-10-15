Louisville's Caullin Lacy Earns Midseason All-American Honors
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Caullin Lacy of the University of Louisville football team was named a Midseason All-American by Sporting News on Wednesday.
Lacy enters Friday’s game at second-ranked Miami as the nation’s second-rank punt returner with an average of 24.2 yards a return through the first five games of the 2025 season.
The senior from Mobile, Ala., became the first player in program history to have two punt returns of at least 75 yards in a season. He returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky and had a 75-yarder in a win over Bowling Green.
Lacy is the fourth Louisville player to return two punts for TDs in a season and the first since Billy Perrin in 1978.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
