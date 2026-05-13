Chris Bell to Participate in NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Former University of Louisville football standout wide receiver Chris Bell is set to be part of the 32nd Annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere presented by Topps on May 14-16 in Los Angeles.

Bell is one of 42 rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft that will be hosted by the NFL Players Association and NFL Players Inc.

Rookie Premiere serves as the first organized entry point into the business of professional football where player identity, content, and commercial opportunity begin to scale.

Across three days, rookies will participate in trading card photoshoots, autograph signings, jersey unveilings, and a full slate of content creation sessions, while also taking part in business orientation led by union leadership focused on group licensing, personal brand development, and long-term income opportunities. The event brings together the NFL’s top incoming talent with leading brands, licensees, and media partners to build early relationships that extend well beyond the field.

Partners engage through two core lanes: content creation and product engagement. Content partners, including Fanatics, Topps, EA Sports, Procter & Gamble, Funko, NFL Digital Media, New Era, and Microsoft, work directly with players to capture custom creative that fuels campaigns throughout the season. Product and activation partners—including Gatorade, Pepsi, SONY, Oakley, DNA Vibe, GLD, Pro Standard, Elevate Jet, EXOS, and TikTok—will deliver dynamic, hands‑on experiences designed to drive meaningful brand engagement.

Bell was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 94th overall pick in the third round of the draft last month, the 11th UofL wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft.

The Yazoo City, Miss., native was one of the top playmakers in the country last season, tallying 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns on his way to first team All-ACC honors.

Despite playing in only 11 games, Bell finished fourth in the ACC in receptions, sixth in yards and sixth in touchdowns.

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(Photo of Chris Bell: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)