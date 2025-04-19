Louisville Lands NC State Transfer WR Dacari Collins
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing a handful of players depart following spring ball, the Louisville football program has landed their first transfer commitment of the spring portal window.
Wide receiver Dacari Collins, who spent the last two seasons with NC State, announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound wideout is coming off of his best season at the college level. Starting in 12 games while missing the contest vs. Wake Forest due to injury, Collins caught 24 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.
The Atlanta native spent his first two seasons in college with Clemson, and had an impactful true freshman campaign, catching 16 passes for 221 yards in nine games and three starts. But after playing just three games in 2022 as a sophomore, he hit the portal and transferred to NC State.
In Collins' first year with the Wolfpack, he became a bigger part of the offense as the 2023 season progressed. By the end of the year, he had caught 14 passes for 212 yards and two scores.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 22 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. Collins in now the Cardinals' 20th portal commitment this offseason, with more expected to join in the coming days and weeks.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Dacari Collins: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky