Despite Questions, Louisville Remains High on Cornerback Room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Out of all the position groups on Louisville's roster heading into the 2025 season, none have more question marks than cornerback.
For starters, it's a group that lost three players to the NFL/graduation. Quincy Riley was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, Corey Thornton signed a UDFA deal with the Carolina Panthers, while Tahveon Nicholson had a brief stint in rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns.
Add in the fact that Aaron Williams transferred to UCLA while Jathan Hatch went to the JUCO ranks, and Louisville lost five scholarship cornerbacks. A unit that was partially responsible for positing the 100th-ranked passing defense, for better or for worse, now had the task of replacing almost the entire room.
But even with the relative uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals' cornerback room, Louisville's coaches actually are pretty high on not just the corners, but the secondary as a whole.
"I think our secondary has talent and has ability," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Once again, putting them in the best position, allowing them to play aggressive, but at the same time, not give up big plays is the dynamic that you have to perfect as a coach. We want to get that done, but I think we have very capable players with the secondary. If we can keep most of them healthy, I expect them to play very well."
One thing is certain at least: Louisville still has a go-to shut down corner: Rodney Johnson Jr. The transfer from Southern is coming off of a career year, one where he logged 43 tackles (23 solo), 6.0 for loss, five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
On top of that stat line, his skill set seems to have made a seamless transition to the ACC. Sure, we have yet to see him play in a game at this level, but during the course of spring ball, Johnson was unquestionably the Cardinals' top cornerback.
"I'm really excited about him," cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis said. "He looks about 26 years old with that beard, but he's a really good dude, serious about football, really mature. That's one good thing about him. I love his work ethic, he got a competitive spirit. Excited to have him a part of this unit."
Johnson is far from the only newcomer. Via the transfer portal, Louisville also added Louisiana's Justin Agu, New Mexico State's Nigel Williams and Jacksonville State's Jabari Mack - the latter of which has made standout plays as well this offseason. The Cardinals also bring in true freshman (and local product) Antonio Harris, who is also making very early headway.
This crop of five newcomers is being infused with just two returning players: Rae'mon Mosby, who got minimal playing time last season, and Tayon Holloway, a pseudo-starter who was only just reinstated to the team just last week.
This is a position group that doesn't have the benefit of having years of playing experience together, like some other cornerback rooms across college football might have. But despite being together as a group for barely half a year, they have since meshed together well.
"It was fast, but I feel like we bonded quick," Mack said. "Coming in the spring, when you're going through pain with those guys together, it's a natural bond. It's just like any other brother you got. It was a quick bond. Coach Ellis, he took the whole group, and he's taking care of us right now. I feel like we all have improved since the spring, and right now, we just got to keep going before the season gets rolling."
With so many new faces and exact roles yet to be fully determined, one would think that Louisville's corners would have an "every man for himself" attitude. However, it's actually the complete opposite, and every player in the room is doing what they can to life every one up.
"Everybody's trying to help each other learn the playbook. Since we have a lot of new guys, I think we understand that everyone is going to be needed at some point of the season. It's not a bigger person over a little person, or a senior over a freshman. Everybody is trying to get better, and everybody trying to be the best that they can be."
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Tayon Holloway: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky