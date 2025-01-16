Report: Penn State Transfer WR Harrison Wallace III to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program has mostly wrapped up their activity in the winter portal window, there is one more transfer in line to visit - and it's a big one.
Former Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, who spent four seasons in Happy Valley, is set to visit Louisville at a to-be determined date, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Wallace will also visit North Carolina, Texas A&M and South Carolina.
While the Nittany Lions didn't utilize their wideouts very efficiently, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound pass catcher was their go-to option among that group. His 46 catches for 720 yards led the team among wide receivers, and was second on the team overall to tight end Tyler Warren - who won the John Mackey Award. He also caught four touchdowns on the season.
The Montgomery, Ala. native redshirted his true freshman campaign in 2021, then took a step forward in 2022, catching 19 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown across 13 games. He was elevated to starter for the 2023 season, but was limited by injuries, finishing with 19 catches for 228 yards and a score in eight games and six starts.
In 36 games and 21 starts over the last three seasons, Wallace has logged 84 receptions for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns.
So far in the current cycle, Louisville has landed 20 transfer commitments, while also seeing 18 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Harrison Wallace III: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)
