Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 41, Kentucky 14

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Wildcats.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) and Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jathan Hatch (31) hold up the Governor’s Cup trophy after winning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Governor's Cup is coming back to the Derby City, as the Louisville football program was able to snap a five-game losing streak against Kentucky, leaving Lexington with an emphatic 41-14 win.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 16-20 vs. Kentucky, including 11-10 in Lexington and 5-2 at Kroger Field.
  • Louisville completes its regular season with an 8-4 mark, securing its third straight season and 24th season overall with at least 8 wins.
  • Louisville has a 1,000-yard rusher (Isaac Brown), 1,000-yard receiver (Ja'Corey Brooks), and 3,000-yard passer (Tyler Shough) for the third time in program history. The 1998 Cards accomplished this with QB Chris Redman, RB Leroy Collins, and WR Arnold Jackson. The 1999 Cards accomplished this with Redman, RB Frank Moreau, and Jackson.
  • Louisville has two freshman 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time in program history, including redshirt freshmen. True freshmen Isaac Brown and Duke Watson surpassed the century mark on the ground for the Cards.
  • Louisville is 14-4 under Jeff Brohm when it scores first.
  • Louisville is 9-1 under Brohm when rushing for at least 200 yards.
  • Brohm improves to 18-8 at Louisville and 84-52 overall.

Player Notes:

  • · QB Tyler Shough was 9-of-18 passing for 128 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Shough has 3,195 yards passing, moving up to ninth on Louisville's single season list for passing yards.
  • RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 26 carries for a season-high 178 yards and 2 TDs to go with 3 receptions for 12 yards. Brown takes his season total to 12 TDs scored. Brown scored his second TD on a 67-yard run to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Brown logged the fifth 100-yard rushing game of his true freshman season. Brown had his second straight game and fourth game this season with multiple rushing TDs. Brown's 178-yard rushing total is the highest by a true freshman running back, surpassing Maurice Turner's 160 yards in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. Brown is the only true freshman running back with two 150-yard rushing games.
  • RB Duke Watson had 6 carries for 104 yards to go with an 8-yard reception. Watson scored his first TD on a 58-yard run to push Louisville's lead to 17-0 in the second quarter. Watson logged his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. Watson had his second game this season with multiple rushing TDs.
  • WR Chris Bell led Louisville receivers with 3 receptions for 84 yards, including a 51-yard catch.
  • DE Ramon Puryear played in his 66th game to extend his program record for games played. Puryear returned a fumble 12 yards for a TD, becoming the first player in program history to score three fumble return TDs in his career. Puryear is the first player in program history to score three defensive TDs in a season. Puryear made his seventh straight start and the 21st of his career while logging 5 tackles, including 2 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, and 0.5 tackle for loss.
  • S M.J. Griffin led the Louisville defense with 6 tackles, including 2 solo stops, to go with his second pass breakup of the season.
  • DB Tahveon Nicholson had 5 tackles, including 2 solo tackles, to go with his first interception at Louisville and the second of his college career.
  • DB Quincy Riley intercepted the 8th pass of his Louisville career and 15th in his overall college career.
  • LB TJ Quinn had 4 tackles, including 3 solo stops, taking his team-leading season total to 79 tackles. He added 0.5 sack and 1.5 TFLs to push his season total to 1.5 sacks and 4 TFLs.
  • DL Ashton Gillotte had 4 tackles, including 1 solo tackle and 0.5 TFL to go with a quarterback hurry.
  • K Brock Travelstead made 2 of 2 field goal attempts from 20 and 21 yards and 5 of 5 extra points. Travelstead has made 18 of 25 field goal attempts this season, the fourth most field goals made in a season. Travelstead is perfect on 53 extra point attempts this season, tied for the fifth most extra points made in a season and tied for third most in a season without a miss.

Gallery:

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm is interviewed after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) and Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jathan Hatch (31) hold up the Governor’s Cup trophy after winning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) and Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jathan Hatch (31) hold up the Governor’s Cup trophy after winning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Turner (4) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Kris Hughes (49) runs to pick up his helmet during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chip Trayanum (4) is tackled by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (23) during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals fans cheer during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm joins the team huddle during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; A Louisville Cardinals cheerleader runs with the Cardinal flag during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs with cheerleaders after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Tramel Logan (19) celebrates after defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Kris Hughes (49) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (23) runs the ball after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Donald Chaney (21) celebrates with running back Duke Watson (26) after Watson scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Alex Afari Jr. (3) during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jordan Prather.

