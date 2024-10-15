How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of snapping a two-game skid on the road against Virginia, the Louisville football program is returning home for one of their biggest games of the year, hosting undefeated and top-ten ranked Miami.
The Cardinals might not have played their best football against Virginia, but they made played when it mattered most. Louisville was able to mount a comeback in the game's final minutes, escaping Charlottesville with a 24-20 win over the Cavaliers.
As for the Hurricanes, they are coming out of their first bye week of the season, but have looked beatable in the last few weeks. They had to hold off Virginia Tech 38-34 in their conference opener, and most recently had to mount a 25-point comeback at Cal to capture a 39-38 win.
This will be the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Miami owning an 11-4-1 advantage. However, Louisville won in the most recent matchup, winning 38-31 last season on Nov. 18, 2023.
No. 6/6 Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) at RV/RV Louisville Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ABC - Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 4; Dish: 11; DirecTV: 396; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
