Louisville RB Isaac Brown Earns Two More Preseason All-American Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason accolades continue to pile up for Isaac Brown.
The Louisville running back has earned two more preseason All-American honors ahead of the 2025 season, this time from Walter Camp and Athlon Sports. Brown was tabbed as a Second-Team selection by both publications.
Brown is now up to four preseason all-American honors from three difference publications. Phil Steele chose him as a preseason Second-Team All-American as an all-purpose back and a Fourth-Team All-American selection at running back.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this past season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total is also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
