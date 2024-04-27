Titans select Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in Fifth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has been selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brownlee is the second former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following running back Isaac Guerendo. He is also the school's 138th all-time NFL Draft selection, and the 29th former Louisville player to be drafted in the last 11 years.
While he was somewhat limited in the final few games of the season due to a foot injury, Brownlee was still among one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. In 11 games and nine starts this past season, the 6-foot, 190-pound corner logged 30 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Miami Gardens, Fla. native came to Louisville ahead of the 2022 season after three years at Florida State. While there were some struggles with lapses in coverage, Brownlee still made an impact thanks to his physical nature. Starting all 13 games in his first season as a Cardinal, he tallied 12 pass breakups, which was good for second in the ACC, as well as 66 tackles, 2.5 for loss, two interceptions.
During his time as a Seminole, Brownlee collected 78 tackles, 4.0 for loss, a sack, three interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 21 games.
