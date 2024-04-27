49ers select Isaac Guerendo in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo has been selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Guerendo is the first former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft. He is also the school's 137th all-time NFL Draft selection, and the 28th former Louisville player to be drafted in the last 11 years.
Joining Louisville as a transfer from Wisconsin last offseason, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound back was the primary backup running back behind Jawhar Jordan for the 2023 season. When Jordan was hampered by a hamstring injury in the second half of the season, Guerendo saw his role in the offense increase dramatically, to which he took full advantage.
In the final six games of the year, Guerendo's combination on speed and power was on full display, rushing 72 times for 558 yards (7.75 YPC average) and eight touchdowns. This included four games with over 90 rushing yards, and a 161-yard and three-touchdown performance against USC in the Holiday Bowl.
He finished the season with 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 rushes, along with 22 receptions for 234 yards to total 1,044 yards from scrimmage. Guerendo was also Louisville's leading kick returner, logging 11 returns for 211 yards.
The Clayton, Ind. native spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Badgers, but often struggled with injuries. He was finally able to stay healthy during the 2022 season, his final year in Madison, totaling 385 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, as well as 115 yards and a score through the air.
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
