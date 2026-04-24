'27 RB Justice Hardy Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A busy week for the Louisville football program in the Class of 2027 just got even busier.

Reading (Pa.) Wilson running back Justice Hardy announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose UofL over held offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt, West Virginia and others.

Hardy is the fourth commit in the last six days for UofL. Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Kaleb Exume committed on Sunday, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day two-way athlete Brooklyn Maxey did so on Monday, and Cleveland (Oh.) Brush defensive end Munir Lewis announced on Wednesday.

Hardy's recruitment has escalated very quickly, receiving an offer from Louisville barely over a month ago on Mar. 17. He previously had official visits lined up to Duke (May 29), West Virginia (June 12) and North Carolina (June 19) before committing to UofL.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound all-purpose back ranks as the No. 22 player in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as the 62nd-ranked ranked running back and the No. 810 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.

Previously suiting up for Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing before announcing a transfer to Wilson, Hardy was a threat to score every time he touched the ball this past season as a junior. He not only ran for 979 yards and 15 touchdowns (averaging 10.8 yards per carry along the way), he caught 12 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns.

Hardy was also a standout on the other side of the line of scrimmage as a cornerback. He collected 40 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and three blocked kicked, even getting named the Defensive Back of the Year in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. A multi-sport athlete who also participates in track & field, Hardy registered 11.08 and 22.67 times in the 100- and 200-meter dash in spring of 2025.

Hardy is the 13th commitment in Louisville's 2027 recruiting class, which is on pace to be the best in school history. he joins a class that not only ranks as the best class in the ACC, but the No. 8 class in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Four of their commitments are regarded as four-star prospects by the composite.

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(Photo of Justice Hardy via Instagram)