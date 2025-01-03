Louisiana Transfer CB Justin Agu Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just picked up another transfer portal commitment - this time at an area of need.
Cornerback Justin Agu, who spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Louisiana, announced Friday that he committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-1, 182-pound defensive back is coming off of his best season at the collegiate level. Playing in all 12 regular season games plus the conference championship while making 10 starts, Agu collected 36 total tackles (30 solo), two for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
The Prairieville, La. native signed with the Ragin' Cajuns as a Class of 2021 prospect, but didn't see any action in 2021 or 2022. For the 2023 season, he took a big step forward, appearing in nine games while registering 13 tackles (11 solo), one for loss and a pass break up.
Louisville has now landed 17 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 17 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Justin Agu: Scott Clause - USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK)
