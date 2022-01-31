Class of 2023 CB/WR Martel Hight Commits to Louisville

The two-way player from Georgia is the fourth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The blazing hot recruiting weekend for the Louisville football program has officially carried into the work week.

Martel Hight, a two-way Class of 2023 prospect from Rome (Ga.) HS, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over six total offers from Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

Hight is now the fifth player to commit to Cards in just a 24-hour span, joining fellow '23 prospect Louisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Jeremiah Collins, '22 recruits Belleville (Mich.) HS defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell and Carver (Ga.) HS safety Antonio Watts, as well as USC transfer cornerback Jayden Williams.

The 5-foot-11, 161-pound prospect plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Rome, but is being recruited as a defensive back. He is not ranked by any of the major recruiting services, but has had a productive high school career up to this point.

As a junior, Hight hauled in 62 receptions for 1,069 yards and nine touchdowns on offensive. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, he has logged 35 tackles, seven pass deflections and five interceptions over the past two seasons at the varsity level.

With Hight's commitment, the Cardinals now sport a four-man 2023 recruiting class. He joins Collins, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson - who committed on Friday - and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green.

(Photo of Martell Hight via Hudl)

