Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even with a top-ten opponent in Miami coming to town, it won't be a primetime kickoff for the Louisville football program.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 19 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on ABC.
Mistakes and miscues spelled doom for Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) this past weekend, eventually handing them a 34-27 loss to SMU. The Cardinals gave up 481 total yards of offense to the Mustangs, while penalties, lackluster execution and questionable play calling handicapped their own offense.
As for No. 6 Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC), they are off to an undefeated start to the season, but have looked beatable in the last couple week. They had to hold off Virginia Tech 38-34 in their conference opener, and most recently had to mount a 25-point comeback at Cal to capture a 39-38 win.
Next Saturday will be the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Miami owning an 11-4-1 advantage. However, Louisville won in the most recent matchup, winning 38-31 last season on Nov. 18, 2023.
Louisville travels to Virginia this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST, while Miami heads into their bye week.
