Louisville's PFF Grades from Week One vs. Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 season has started on a high note for the Louisville football program.
Welcoming Eastern Kentucky to L&N Stadium for their season-opener, the Cardinals put their foot on the gas from the moment the ball was kicked off, eventually securing a 51-17 victory over the Colonels.
With a performance like this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Eastern Kentucky:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 86.9
- Offense: 80.5
- Passing: 92.2
- Pass Blocking: 83.6
- Receiving: 66.7
- Running: 87.5
- Run Blocking: 53.0
- Defense: 80.7
- Run Defense: 83.9
- Tacking: 71.3
- Pass Rush: 86.0
- Coverage: 64.9
- Special Teams: 65.1
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 95.3 (10)
- QB Miller Moss -- 92.6 (42)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 87.2 (10)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 74.4 (24)
- QB Brady Allen -- 72.6 (17)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 71.7 (22)
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 70.4 (12)
- RB Braxton Jennings -- 67.5 (15)
- LG Jordan Church -- 67.4 (22)
- WR Chris Bell -- 66.9 (41)
- LT Jimmy Williams III -- 66.1 (17)
- LG Rasheed Miller -- 65.9 (42)
- RT Mahamane Moussa -- 65.7 (30)
- C Michael Flores -- 65.0 (27)
- C Pete Nygra -- 63.9 (42)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 63.6 (8)
- RG Naeer Jackson -- 63.1 (27)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 61.8 (34)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 61.3 (18)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 61.3 (28)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 61.2 (24)
- RG Sam Secrest -- 60.8 (27)
- WR Jaedon King -- 60.1 (3)
- RG Lance Robinson -- 60.1 (42)
- RT Gradey Anthony -- 60.0 (2)
- LT Tyler Folmar -- 60.0 (2)
- WR Brock Coffman -- 60.0 (2)
- QB Ryan Zimmerman -- 60.0 (1)
- C Ellis McAdoo -- 60.0 (2)
- LG Fred Johnson -- 60.0 (2)
- RT Ransom McDermott -- 60.0 (1)
- LT James Glover-Tyson -- 60.0 (1)
- WR Sam Young -- 60.0 (1)
- RB Duke Watson -- 59.5 (12)
- TE Hamilton Atkins -- 59.2 (9)
- LG Cameron Gorin -- 58.3 (27)
- RG Carter Guillaume -- 57.4 (10)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 55.6 (27)
- TE Davon Mitchell -- 53.9 (10)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 52.8 (17)
- LT Makylan Pounders -- 51.0 (34)
- TE Dylan Mesman -- 46.9 (11)
- WR T.J. McWilliams -- 46.6 (27)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE Micah Carter -- 92.1 (19)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 90.2 (19)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 83.3 (19)
- DT Rene Konga -- 81.2 (19)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 80.0 (21)
- S JoJo Evans -- 77.6 (34)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 77.2 (25)
- DE A.J. Green -- 76.3 (26)
- DE Maurice Davis -- 75.4 (6)
- DE Eric Hazzard -- 68.4 (6)
- DE Jayshaun Coffman -- 68.1 (13)
- LB Antonio Watts -- 67.7 (23)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 67.3 (34)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 66.6 (29)
- S Blake Ruffin -- 66.6 (20)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 65.6 (19)
- LB Trent Carter -- 65.0 (15)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 65.0 (17)
- LB Stanquan Clark -- 64.7 (17)
- CB Rodney Johnson Jr. -- 62.6 (10)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 62.2 (24)
- LB Nigel Williams -- 62.1 (12)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie -- 61.4 (4)
- S Daeh McCullough -- 60.9 (21)
- DE Jerry Lawson -- 60.3 (29)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 57.2 (20)
- CB Justin Agu -- 57.0 (17)
- S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 54.3 (34)
- LB Cameron White -- 52.5 (12)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 50.5 (17)
- CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 48.2 (22)
- LB Caleb Matelau -- 25.8 (2)
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
