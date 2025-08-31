Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Week One vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Cardinals crusied past the Colonels for a resounding week one victory.

Matthew McGavic

Aug 30, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels linebacker Kaden Smith (24) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels linebacker Kaden Smith (24) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 season has started on a high note for the Louisville football program.

Welcoming Eastern Kentucky to L&N Stadium for their season-opener, the Cardinals put their foot on the gas from the moment the ball was kicked off, eventually securing a 51-17 victory over the Colonels.

With a performance like this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Eastern Kentucky:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 86.9
  • Offense: 80.5
  • Passing: 92.2
  • Pass Blocking: 83.6
  • Receiving: 66.7
  • Running: 87.5
  • Run Blocking: 53.0
  • Defense: 80.7
  • Run Defense: 83.9
  • Tacking: 71.3
  • Pass Rush: 86.0
  • Coverage: 64.9
  • Special Teams: 65.1

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. RB Isaac Brown -- 95.3 (10)
  2. QB Miller Moss -- 92.6 (42)
  3. QB Deuce Adams -- 87.2 (10)
  4. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 74.4 (24)
  5. QB Brady Allen -- 72.6 (17)
  6. WR Antonio Meeks -- 71.7 (22)
  7. RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 70.4 (12)
  8. RB Braxton Jennings -- 67.5 (15)
  9. LG Jordan Church -- 67.4 (22)
  10. WR Chris Bell -- 66.9 (41)
  11. LT Jimmy Williams III -- 66.1 (17)
  12. LG Rasheed Miller -- 65.9 (42)
  13. RT Mahamane Moussa -- 65.7 (30)
  14. C Michael Flores -- 65.0 (27)
  15. C Pete Nygra -- 63.9 (42)
  16. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 63.6 (8)
  17. RG Naeer Jackson -- 63.1 (27)
  18. WR Caullin Lacy -- 61.8 (34)
  19. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 61.3 (18)
  20. WR Dacari Collins -- 61.3 (28)
  21. WR Kris Hughes -- 61.2 (24)
  22. RG Sam Secrest -- 60.8 (27)
  23. WR Jaedon King -- 60.1 (3)
  24. RG Lance Robinson -- 60.1 (42)
  25. RT Gradey Anthony -- 60.0 (2)
  26. LT Tyler Folmar -- 60.0 (2)
  27. WR Brock Coffman -- 60.0 (2)
  28. QB Ryan Zimmerman -- 60.0 (1)
  29. C Ellis McAdoo -- 60.0 (2)
  30. LG Fred Johnson -- 60.0 (2)
  31. RT Ransom McDermott -- 60.0 (1)
  32. LT James Glover-Tyson -- 60.0 (1)
  33. WR Sam Young -- 60.0 (1)
  34. RB Duke Watson -- 59.5 (12)
  35. TE Hamilton Atkins -- 59.2 (9)
  36. LG Cameron Gorin -- 58.3 (27)
  37. RG Carter Guillaume -- 57.4 (10)
  38. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 55.6 (27)
  39. TE Davon Mitchell -- 53.9 (10)
  40. TE Jacob Stewart -- 52.8 (17)
  41. LT Makylan Pounders -- 51.0 (34)
  42. TE Dylan Mesman -- 46.9 (11)
  43. WR T.J. McWilliams -- 46.6 (27)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. DE Micah Carter -- 92.1 (19)
  2. DE Clev Lubin -- 90.2 (19)
  3. DT Jordan Guerad -- 83.3 (19)
  4. DT Rene Konga -- 81.2 (19)
  5. DE Wesley Bailey -- 80.0 (21)
  6. S JoJo Evans -- 77.6 (34)
  7. LB T.J. Capers -- 77.2 (25)
  8. DE A.J. Green -- 76.3 (26)
  9. DE Maurice Davis -- 75.4 (6)
  10. DE Eric Hazzard -- 68.4 (6)
  11. DE Jayshaun Coffman -- 68.1 (13)
  12. LB Antonio Watts -- 67.7 (23)
  13. CB Jabari Mack -- 67.3 (34)
  14. CB Tayon Holloway -- 66.6 (29)
  15. S Blake Ruffin -- 66.6 (20)
  16. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 65.6 (19)
  17. LB Trent Carter -- 65.0 (15)
  18. DE Justin Beadles -- 65.0 (17)
  19. LB Stanquan Clark -- 64.7 (17)
  20. CB Rodney Johnson Jr. -- 62.6 (10)
  21. DT Denzel Lowry -- 62.2 (24)
  22. LB Nigel Williams -- 62.1 (12)
  23. DT Bailey Abercrombie -- 61.4 (4)
  24. S Daeh McCullough -- 60.9 (21)
  25. DE Jerry Lawson -- 60.3 (29)
  26. LB T.J. Quinn -- 57.2 (20)
  27. CB Justin Agu -- 57.0 (17)
  28. S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 54.3 (34)
  29. LB Cameron White -- 52.5 (12)
  30. LB Kalib Perry -- 50.5 (17)
  31. CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 48.2 (22)
  32. LB Caleb Matelau -- 25.8 (2)

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football