Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Six vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was certainly the talk of the college football world on Friday night.
The Cardinals had the dubious task of taking on No. 2 Miami on the road and in primetime. That being said, they were able to come out of Hard Rock Stadium with a massive victory, stunning the Canes with a 24-21 upset win.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Miami:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 74.5
- Offense: 66.7
- Passing: 55.7
- Pass Blocking: 33.3
- Receiving: 70.2
- Running: 74.4
- Run Blocking: 61.2
- Defense: 77.0
- Run Defense: 63.6
- Tacking: 52.7
- Pass Rush: 67.8
- Coverage: 86.3
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Chris Bell -- 81.9 (64)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 71.7 (40)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 68.7 (4)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 68.4 (25)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 66.7 (68)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 65.8 (26)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 62.5 (68)
- QB Miller Moss -- 61.1 (66)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 60.8 (68)
- QB Brady Allen -- 60.0 (2)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 59.9 (57)
- RG Jordan Church -- 59.7 (32)
- LT Mahamane Moussa -- 59.6 (39)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 59.4 (3)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 55.9 (4)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 55.4 (36)
- C Pete Nygra -- 55.1 (68)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 54.7 (6)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 53.9 (11)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 51.0 (27)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 44.0 (34)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 88.7 (63)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 75.8 (25)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 75.3 (40)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 74.2 (63)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 73.1 (58)
- DT Denze; Lowry -- 70.2 (25)
- CB Justin Agu -- 69.8 (11)
- DE A.J. Green -- 68.3 (32)
- S JoJo Evans -- 67.4 (55)
- DT Rene Konga -- 64.7 (44)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 63.3 (43)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 62.4 (27)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 62.0 (31)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 58.5 (18)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 56.1 (63)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 54.6 (22)
- S Corey Gordon -- 52.9 (10)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 50.3 (63)
(Photo of Cooper Ranvier: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
