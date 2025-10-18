Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Six vs. Miami

The Cardinals were able to march into South Florida and walk away with an upset win over the Canes.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals kicker Cooper Ranvier (36) celebrates with teammates after an extra point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was certainly the talk of the college football world on Friday night.

The Cardinals had the dubious task of taking on No. 2 Miami on the road and in primetime. That being said, they were able to come out of Hard Rock Stadium with a massive victory, stunning the Canes with a 24-21 upset win.

With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Miami:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 74.5
  • Offense: 66.7
  • Passing: 55.7
  • Pass Blocking: 33.3
  • Receiving: 70.2
  • Running: 74.4
  • Run Blocking: 61.2
  • Defense: 77.0
  • Run Defense: 63.6
  • Tacking: 52.7
  • Pass Rush: 67.8
  • Coverage: 86.3

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Chris Bell -- 81.9 (64)
  2. RB Isaac Brown -- 71.7 (40)
  3. QB Deuce Adams -- 68.7 (4)
  4. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 68.4 (25)
  5. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 66.7 (68)
  6. WR Dacari Collins -- 65.8 (26)
  7. LG Lance Robinson -- 62.5 (68)
  8. QB Miller Moss -- 61.1 (66)
  9. RT Rasheed Miller -- 60.8 (68)
  10. QB Brady Allen -- 60.0 (2)
  11. WR Caullin Lacy -- 59.9 (57)
  12. RG Jordan Church -- 59.7 (32)
  13. LT Mahamane Moussa -- 59.6 (39)
  14. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 59.4 (3)
  15. WR Kris Hughes -- 55.9 (4)
  16. TE Nate Kurisky -- 55.4 (36)
  17. C Pete Nygra -- 55.1 (68)
  18. TE Jacob Stewart -- 54.7 (6)
  19. WR Antonio Meeks -- 53.9 (11)
  20. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 51.0 (27)
  21. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 44.0 (34)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. CB Jabari Mack -- 88.7 (63)
  2. LB Kalib Perry -- 75.8 (25)
  3. DT Jordan Guerad -- 75.3 (40)
  4. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 74.2 (63)
  5. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 73.1 (58)
  6. DT Denze; Lowry -- 70.2 (25)
  7. CB Justin Agu -- 69.8 (11)
  8. DE A.J. Green -- 68.3 (32)
  9. S JoJo Evans -- 67.4 (55)
  10. DT Rene Konga -- 64.7 (44)
  11. DE Clev Lubin -- 63.3 (43)
  12. LB T.J. Capers -- 62.4 (27)
  13. DE Wesley Bailey -- 62.0 (31)
  14. DT Jerry Lawson -- 58.5 (18)
  15. LB T.J. Quinn -- 56.1 (63)
  16. DE Justin Beadles -- 54.6 (22)
  17. S Corey Gordon -- 52.9 (10)
  18. CB Tayon Holloway -- 50.3 (63)

(Photo of Cooper Ranvier: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

