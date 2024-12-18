Report: Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A fan favorite of the Louisville football program is opting to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
Quarterback Pierce Clarkson, a former four-star prospect who spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Cardinals, is intending to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports and first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
At the time of Clarkson's commitment, which came back in January of 2022 under previous head coach Scott Satterfield, it was a massive recruiting win for the program. Not only was he ranked as high as the No. 192 prospect in the Class of 2022, per Rivals, but he served as the lynchpin for a top-25 recruiting class with his "Flyville" moniker.
After Satterfield left for Cincinnati, Clarkson stays committed to Louisville through the coaching change. Jeff Brohm even flew out to California to pay a visit not long after he officially became the Cardinals' head coach.
However, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal caller saw limited action during his time at Louisville. With Brohm bringing in Jack Plummer in 2023 and Tyler Shough in 2024, along with welcoming Harrison Bailey as a backup, Clarkson never cracked higher than third on the depth chart.
As a true freshman in 2023, the Bellflower, Calif. product's only action was eight snaps against Murray State, going 1-for-2 for seven yards along with a three yard rush. This season, he played seven snaps against Austin Peay and was 3-for-4 for 11 yards, then saw five snaps at Kentucky, logging three rushes for 14 yards.
Clarkson is the 16th Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last weekend, and the 18th overall. So far, the Cardinals have landed seven commitments from out of the transfer portal.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. Players have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Pierce Clarkson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
