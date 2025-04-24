Report: Former Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson Re-Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A former fan favorite of the Louisville football program is back on the move.
Quarterback Pierce Clarkson, who transferred from the Cardinals back during in the winter window and later committed to Ole Miss, has re-entered the portal in the spring window, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
At the time of Clarkson's commitment to Louisville, which came back in January of 2022 under previous head coach Scott Satterfield, it was a massive recruiting win for the program. Not only was he ranked as high as the No. 192 prospect in the Class of 2022, per Rivals, but he served as the lynchpin for a top-25 recruiting class with his "Flyville" moniker.
After Satterfield left for Cincinnati, Clarkson stays committed to Louisville through the coaching change. Jeff Brohm even flew out to California to pay a visit not long after he officially became the Cardinals' head coach.
However, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal caller saw limited action during his time at Louisville. With Brohm bringing in Jack Plummer in 2023 and Tyler Shough in 2024, along with welcoming Harrison Bailey as a backup, Clarkson never cracked higher than third on the depth chart.
As a true freshman in 2023, the Bellflower, Calif. product's only action was eight snaps against Murray State, going 1-for-2 for seven yards along with a three yard rush. This season, he played seven snaps against Austin Peay and was 3-for-4 for 11 yards, then saw five snaps at Kentucky, logging three rushes for 14 yards.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 23 commitments via the portal up to this point, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Pierce Clarkson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
