Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk 2025 Pro Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, several members of the Louisville football program took the next step in their upcoming professional careers.
The Cardinals held the 2025 iteration of their annual Pro Day, starting at the Howard Schnellenberger Complex for measurements and strength drills, moving to L&N Stadium for the 40-Yard Dash, and finishing at the Trager Center for agility and position drills.
"I think it's more of a showcase, to kind of just display what you think you've seen on video and film," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Sometimes when you can see a person live, especially a quarterback, throw, and see the ball come out of his hand, it does make a difference."
In total, 20 players took part in the activities. This included NFL Combine invitees quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley.
Scouts from 32 NFL clubs were present to watch the Pro Day. With such a large NFL contingent in town, the players wanted to make sure they left a good impression on the scouts.
"It was a lot of fun," Shough said. "It was just great working with the guys this past week, getting it dialed in. I thought I had a really good day. I had one slip of the ball, and that was pretty much it. It felt really good."
Following the Pro Day, Brohm, Gillotte and Shough took some time to meet with the media. They discussed their respective performances, where they excelled and where they needed to improve, what they each set out to prove to scouts, and what their plans are between now and the NFL Draft.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Quarterback Tyler Shough
Defensive End Ashton Gillotte
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
