Projecting Louisville Football's Post-Spring 2024 Two-Deep Depth Chart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there are still some moving roster parts as the Louisville football program heads into year two of the Jeff Brohm era, it's never too early to take an educated guess as to who will start for the Cardinals when they host Austin Peay for their 2024 season opener.
With spring practice in the rear view mirror, we now have a better idea as to who will start at what position than we did just before spring ball. A few needs arose during this time, some of which were promptly addressed by the staff via the transfer portal in the days after the spring game. Other positions were also impacted by defections in the spring portal window.
That being said, Louisville Report decided to take another shot at giving an early projection at the Cardinals' two-deep depth chart for the 2023 football season.
Quarterback
- Tyler Shough (6-5, 230, Gr.)
- Pierce Clarkson (6-1, 190, So.)
Quick Hit: The spring confirmed what we likely already knew heading into next season: Shough will be the starting quarterback. All through spring ball, he was head and shoulders better than every one else. Right behind him, it was a battle between Clarkson and Harrison Bailey all spring, with Clarkson looking much better in the spring game.
Running Back
- Donald Chaney Jr. (5-10, 210, R-Jr.)
- Maurice Turner (5-10, 190, Jr.)
Quick Hit: Towards the end of spring ball, the running back room took a big hit when Peny Boone opted to re-enter the transfer portal. However, Chaney and his gritty play style had challenged Boone all spring long, and during some open practices had even looked better. Maurice Turner will also get plenty of reps next season as the change-of-pace speed back as well.
Wide Receiver
- Ja'Corey Brooks (6-3, 190, R-Jr.)
- Antonio Meeks (6-2, 190, Jr.)
- Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, Sr.)
- Jimmy Calloway (6-0, 190, R-Jr.)
- Chris Bell (6-2, 225, Jr.)
- Jadon Thompson (6-2, 190, Sr.)
Quick Hit: While the overhauled wide receiver room still has some work to do, the position as a whole still showed flashes in spring. Brooks and Lacy were limited due to injuries, but they will still be starters on the outside and the slot, respectively. Additionally, Bell took a major step forward in spring and was arguably the spring game MVP, plus Thompson was consistent in his first injury-free spring.
Tight End
- Mark Redman (6-6, 255, Gr.)
- Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 255, Jr.)
Quick Hit: Between this spring and last, it was a night and day difference in the tight end room. Skinner was a little up-and-down in the spring, but showed some potential with his athleticism and versatility. Jamari Johnson also looks much better than he did last year. I still think Redman should be the go-to tight end option in the passing game this fall, but he's got some real competition.
Left Tackle
- Monroe Mills (6-6, 315, R-Jr.)
- Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Jr.)
Quick Hit: While Louisville does lose an impact starter here in Willie Tyler, Mills put together a very good spring, and should be one of the better blindside blockers in the ACC this fall. Right behind him, Sylvester seems to have carved out a bigger role than he did last season, and should be more than just a trick play lineman.
Left Guard
- Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, Sr.)
- Madden Sanker (6-5, 310, R-Fr.)
Quick Hit: Louisville is in very good shape at left guard. Gonzalez has been one of the Cardinals' best linemen during his four years on campus, and is their highest-graded returner on the line per PFF. Additionally, Sanker - who is Louisville's highest-rated OL signee in program history - was regularly with the twos at guard and center in the spring.
Center
- Pete Nygra (6-4, 295, R-Jr.)
- Victor Cutler (6-3, 300, Gr.)
Quick Hit: Bryan Hudson was the heart and soul of Louisville's offensive line, and his loss will undoubtedly be felt. Fortunately, Nygra was one of the best centers in the MAC while at Northern Illinois, and looks to be a great option in the middle of the line based on his spring. Cutler is a versatile option and will likely be the backup center in 2024, but don't rule out either Sanker or Austin Collins to get some run here.
Right Guard
- Renato Brown (6-4, 315, R-Sr.)
- Austin Collins (6-3, 290, R-Jr.)
Quick Hit: Brown is an experienced veteran for Louisville's offensive line, and losing him to a freak injury midway through last season was a huge blow. Fortunately, Collins filled in for Brown very nicely, and actually was the starter in the spring game despite Lance Robinson getting the majority of the reps with the first-team here during the open practices.
Right Tackle
- Jonathan Mendoza (6-9, 310, Gr.)
- Rasheed Miller (6-7, 310, R-Sr.)
Quick Hit: Despite some defections, right tackle is still really deep for Louisville. Mendoza has an absolutely hulking frame, and that size translated onto the field during the open practices and the spring game. With Reuben Unije departing in the spring portal window, that made way for Miller - who is more so a left tackle - to get reps on the other side of the line in the final week of spring.
Defensive End
- Ashton Gillotte (6-3, 270, Sr.)
- Richard Kinley (6-3, 235, Gr.)
Quick Hit: Gillotte established himself as one of the best edge rushers in all of college football last season, and bringing back for another season was a huge win for the program. During the spring window, Louisville added both Kinley and Rene Konga to counter some portal losses, and Kinley has the slight edge for the backup spot due to his production at MTSU.
Nose Tackle
- Thor Griffith (6-2, 320, Gr.)
- Dezmond Tell (6-1, 290, Sr.)
Quick Hit: While Louisville's various additions on offense might garner more headlines, landing Griffith is arguably one of the Cardinals' biggest recruiting wins so far this offseason. The Harvard product's athleticism is off the charts, and his NFL potential is immense. But with Griffith not getting here until the summer, this gave an opportunity for Tell to show that he is still a force to take account for on the line.
Defensive Tackle
- Jordan Guerad (6-3, 295, R-Sr.)
- Ramon Puryear (6-3, 275, R-Sr.
Quick Hit: As big of a recruiting win as landing Griffith was, one of Louisville's more underrated portal commitments was flipping Guerad from Minnesota, as the former FIU product is PFF's third-highest-graded defensive tackle transfer. Losing both Jermayne Lole and Tawfiq Thomas to the spring portal window hurts, but Puryear and Jared Dawson still give this spot some depth.
Leo (DE/LB)
- Myles Jernigan (6-3, 235, Gr.)
- Mason Reiger (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quick Hit: Having Tyler Baron re-enter the portal certainly didn't bode well for Louisville, but countering that with a multi-year pseudo-starter from Cal in Jernigan eases the blow. Behind him, Reiger has been the unsung hero on the defensive line the last two seasons, but had to sit out this spring due to injury.
Middle Linebacker
- T.J. Quinn (6-1, 230, R-Jr.)
- Jurriente Davis (6-1, 235, R-Sr.)
Quick Hit: The linebacker position for Louisville wound up being much more productive for Louisville than expected, and T.J. Quinn was a massive reason why. He made plays all over field, and wound up leading the Cardinals in tackles by a wide margin. While Davis didn't see a ton of playing time last season at Texas A&M, the former First-Team JUCO All-American looked good during the spring.
Weakside Linebacker
- Stanquan Clark (6-3, 230, So.)
- T.J. Capers (6-2, 220, R-Fr.)
Quick Hit: Having Jaylin Alderman enter the portal in the spring, who had a tremendous bounce-back season last year, was undoubtedly a big blow. That being said, Clark showed flashes of brilliance as a true freshman, and his performance in the spring suggests he could be in line for a massive 2024. Also, Capers responded to early public criticism from his coaches to have a good spring.
STAR
- Benjamin Perry (6-3, 205, R-Jr.)
- Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, Jr.)
Quick Hit: This linebacker/safety hybrid position in Ron English's defense is arguably the X-Factor on that side of the ball, and Louisville has a massive playmaker here in Perry. On top of that, Watts has been a spring ball star for the last two years, and should see his role increase this season.
Cornerback
- Quincy Riley (6-0, 185, R-Sr.)
- Tayon Holloway (6-1, 190, R-So.)
- Corey Thornton (6-1, 190, Sr.)
- Tahveon Nicholson (5-11, 180, Sr.)
Quick Hit: While he doesn't get the proper credit for it nationally, Riley is one of the best corners in the ACC and all of college football, and getting him to come back for another year is a huge win for the secondary. Louisville also reloaded here in the portal. UCF's Thornton has great length and production as a boundary corner, Illinois' Nicholson is very impactful in the slot, and UNC's Holloway should get in the mix as well. Be on the lookout for Aaron Williams as well, as he put together a fantastic first injury-free spring.
Free Safety
- Tamarion McDonald (6-2, 200, Sr.)
- Devin Neal (6-0, 210, Sr.)
Quick Hit: Wesley Walker was in line to take over a starting spot on the back end, but his re-entry into the portal paves way for a more consistent role for McDonald. He was very productive at Tennessee over the last two seasons, was one of the many spring standouts. Plus, Neal was able to earn Third-Team All-ACC honors despite starting the season as a backup.
Strong Safety
- M.J. Griffin (6-1, 210, R-Sr.)
- D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 195, Jr.)
Quick Hit: Don't forget about Griffin. He was one of the biggest reasons for Louisville's defensive turnaround during the final year of the Scott Satterfield era, and he will be itching to get back on the field after missing all of 2023 with a leg injury. Behind him, Hutchinson put together a great spring ball and should be in the mix for the backup spot. Also, Blake Ruffin should also get some run at safety after being one of the best defensive backs at the FCS level last season, but had to miss the spring due to injury.
