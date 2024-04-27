Middle Tennessee Transfer DL Richard Kinley Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's front seven is getting another boost through the spring transfer portal window.
Richard Kinley, a defensive lineman who spent the first five seasons of his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee, announced Saturday that he has committed to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
Kinley had originally entered the portal last November, and subsequently committed to his hometown school Memphis. He then went through spring ball with the Tigers, re-entered the portal last month, then re-committed to MTSU before flipping to Louisville.
He's the fourth portal pickup for Louisville in the 15-day spring transfer window, which closes on May 1. He joins former Cal edge rusher Myles Jernigan and former Texas State linebacker Dan Foster Jr. and former Rutgers defensive end Rene Konga.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end was one of the more productive assists on the Blue Raiders' defensive line this past season. Playing nine games with five starts, his 6.5 tackles for loss tied for third on the team, while his 3.0 sacks tied for second. He also collected 20 total tackles, three QB hurries, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
After redshirting his true freshman year in 2019, the Memphis, Tenn. native became a regular fixture on Middle Tennessee's line over the next four seasons. In 40 career games played, Kinley has collected 82 total tackles, 15 for loss, 6.5 sacks, five pass break ups and two fumble recoveries.
Kinley and Louisville's other three spring portal pickups will up provide some depth in the front seven given recent developments in that area of the field. Injuries hit the defensive line hard during spring ball, and players like Jermayne Lole, Tawfiq Thomas and Jaylin Alderman entered the portal during the spring window.
Louisville is now up to 26 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards have transferred since the 15-day spring portal window opened up on Apr. 16, including four who joined as transfers during the winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Richard Kinley: Helen Comer - The Daily News Journal / USA)
