Report: Louisville DL Saadiq Clements Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football's 10-day spring transfer portal window officially opened on Wednesday, and more roster movement dominoes are starting to fall for Louisville.
Defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman spent two seasons as Cardinal, but saw minimal on-field opportunities. He redshirted his true freshman campaign in 2023, then played just 11 defensive snaps across three games this past season. He logged one solo tackle, coming in the season opener vs. Austin Peay.
The Henderson, Ky. native was regarded as the No. 701 prospect in the Class of 2023 coming out of high school. As a senior for Henderson County, he collected 21 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries. He was formerly committed to Purdue, then flipped to Louisville when Jeff Brohm took over as the head coach.
Clements is the third Louisville to enter the portal following the conclusion of the Cardinals' spring practice. Offensive lineman Austin Collins and wide receiver JoJo Stone both announced their intentions to do so earlier in the week.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, with Clements being the 22nd scholarship player to move on this offseason, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 20 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Saadiq Clements via University of Louisville Athletics)
