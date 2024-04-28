Report: Louisville CB Storm Duck Signs UDFA Deal with Dolphins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Louisville cornerback Storm Duck is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Duck was one of nine former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and is the third former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal, following quarterback Jack Plummer and center Bryan Hudson. Four Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
Transferring in from North Carolina last offseason, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back was a key component in Louisville's cornerback rotation during the 2023 season. This was especially the case when Jarvis Brownlee was limited down the stretch with a foot injury.
Playing in 13 games while making five starts, Duck finished second to All-ACC corner Quincy Riley on the team in pass break ups with seven. He also collected 32 tackles (23 solo), 1.5 for loss and a sack.
The Boiling Springs, S.C. native spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Tar Heels, with his best season coming during his final year in Chapel Hill.
Starting all 12 regular season games for UNC in 2022, he logged 46 total tackles (36 solo) along with one for loss, a forced fumble, and led the team with three interceptions and nine pass breakups. His 12 pass defenses was tied for eighth-most in the conference, and he was tabbed as a Second-Team All-ACC selection.
(Photo of Storm Duck: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA)
