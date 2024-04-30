Louisville Secures Commitment From USF Transfer DE Tramel Logan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another defensive lineman is joining the Louisville football program through the spring transfer portal window.
Tramel Logan, a defensive end who spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at South Florida before entering the portal this past weekend, announced Tuesday that he has committed to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
He's the fifth portal pickup for Louisville in the 15-day spring transfer window, which closes on May 1. He joins Cal edge rusher Myles Jernigan, Texas State linebacker Dan Foster Jr., Rutgers defensive end Rene Konga and Middle Tennessee defensive end Richard Kinley.
The 6-foot-4, 247-pound edge rusher was one of USF's top defenders this past season. Playing in all 13 games with 10 starts, Logan collected 33 total tackles (13 solo), 8.0 for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, a pick-six against Temple and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns vs. Navy and Syracuse.
The Miami native is a two-year starter for the Bulls, also logging 37 tackles, 5.5 for loss, half a sack and two pass breakups over 12 games and nine starts. Across four years and 43 total games played down in Tampa, Fla., Logan has compiled 91 tackles, 16.5 for loss, four sacks and nine pass breakups along with his pick-six and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
Logan and Louisville's other three spring portal pickups on the defensive line will up provide some needed depth given recent developments in that area of the field. Injuries hit the defensive line hard during spring ball, and players like Jermayne Lole, Tawfiq Thomas and Tyler Baron entered the portal during the spring window.
Louisville is now up to 27 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards have transferred out since the 15-day spring portal window opened up on Apr. 16, including four who joined as transfers during the winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Tramel Logan via University of South Florida Athletics)
