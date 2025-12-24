What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 27-22 Win vs. Toledo
BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Louisville football program is bringing home the beans - and the Howard Schnellenberger Trophy.
Louisville was tasked with facing Toledo in the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans to cap off their 2025 season. While the game itself was disjointed at times, the Cardinals were able to hold off the Rockets just long enough, eventually securing a 27-22 win to finish the season at 9-4.
The two teams slogged along for the first three quarters, combining to score just 17 points heading into the fourth quarter. But in the final period, 32 combined points were scored, with Louisville see an 18-point lead trimmed to as little as five in the final minutes.
Quarterback Miller Moss was named the offensive MVP, going 16-of-24 for 153 yards and two touchdowns, although the running back duo of Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Edge rusher Clev Lubin earned defensive MVP honors, finishing with 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
"I'm proud of our football team to hang in there and find a way to win," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We got a little stale there in the second quarter, came out in the second half and found a way to go up 21-3, and thought we were someone in control. Then they started to drive the ball and got some scores on us, and made the game close.
"Offensively, we did better in the second half controlling the ball and running the football. But give (Toledo) credit. They fought hard and fought to the end and made it a close game. But our guys, we've had games like this all year long, so I'm proud of them for staying together, and playing to the end and just finding a way to win. That's the most important thing."
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss and defensive end Clev Lubin had to say following the win:
