San Jose State Transfer WR TreyShun Hurry Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has added another transfer weapon to next season's passing attack.
Former San Jose State wide receiver TreyShun Hurry has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Tuesday. He's the second portal pickup for UofL in the spring window, joining NC State transfer and fellow wideout Dacari Collins.
Despite being the third option for San Jose State in 2024, behind unanimous All-American Nick Nash and Second-Team All-Mountain West selection Justin Lockhart, Hurry put up good numbers for the Spartans last season. Playing all 13 games with 12 starts, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound receiver caught 28 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns.
The Palmdale, Calif. native spent the first two years of his collegiate career at the FCS level with Weber State. After logging just two catches for 26 yards as a true freshman, Hurry's breakout year came in 2023, tallying 29 receptions for 384 yards and a score.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 21 commitments via the portal up to this point, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
