Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Commit Tyrone Burrus Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured back-to-back Class of 2025 commitments, as Tyrone Burrus Jr. has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: Tyrone Burrus Jr.
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
Top Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8752 (657th)
Tyrone Burrus Jr.'s Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Burrus certainly has the base frame that you want out of a defensive end, as he's got good height and a very good wingspan. He also has plenty of room to add a lot more weight (perhaps 20-30 pounds) to a frame that already has some muscle tone to it.
Athleticism: Burrus is a very explosive athlete. He has great north-south burst, and his open field speed is certainly above average. Lateral agility stands out as well, especially when turning a corner against blockers. Strength is good, but certainly can be improved with added weight.
Instincts: It's obvious that, in terms of his development from a pass rush toolbox standpoint, Burrus is very far along in the process. He has great hand placement for first strikes and with his counter moves, and more often than not can shed blockers extremely quickly. As you can imagine, he also has a fantastic swim move, and it really shines when he stays low and turns the corner on a tackle. He also does a good job of transitioning from his block shed to open field pursuit of the ball carrier. Burrus does a solid job at reading the backfield off the line of scrimmage or when engaged in a block, and also has good timing on pass breakups when the play is there to be made. With the help of his long wingspan and fundamental approach, Burrus is also a very good tackler, as he almost always wraps up and takes great pursuit angles to the ball carrier.
Polish: In Warren Central's four-down lineman front, Burrus lined up exclusively on the left side of the defensive line in a three-point stance. Ideally, you'd like to see a little more versatility, but that's nitpicking. While he does have good bend and does a good job at staying low in the beginning of a play and when turning a corner, he gets upright a little too often when approaching a blocker head on. He has very good timing and placement with his hands and pass rush moves overall, and he does have very good chase down speed when he sheds blockers, but his speed-to-power moves could use a little bit of work.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a very good pickup for Louisville. Adding some weight/play strength will certainly determine what the ceiling is for Burrus, but he's already very far along in terms of his pass rusher skill set.
(Photo of Tyrone Burrus Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
