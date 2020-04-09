Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Mao Glynn

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for three-star Class of 2021 offensive lineman Mao Glynn, he announced Wednesday. Also making the cut with Louisville were the Cincinnati Bearcats, Pitt Panthers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers.

A six-foot-four, 295 pound offensive guard out of Walnut Hills HS in Cincinnati, Glynn is the No. 14 prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 9 offensive guard in the Class of 2021 (Rivals). Should he commit to Louisville, he would be the second offensive guard to commit in the 2021 cycle, joined by Aaron Gunn.

Even though prospects are still not permitted to make in-person visits due to the extended dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals football program are still generating plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. Over the last week, Louisville has made the Top 11 for both the No. 2 center and the No. 10 dual-threat QB in the nation.

Last month, the Cardinals received three commitments over an eight day span. Three-star Class of 2021 offensive guard Aaron Gunn committed on Mar. 17 for the first verbal of the 2021 cycle, three-star Class of 2021 defensive end Victoine Brown committed to Louisville back on Mar. 20, and UConn graduate transfer offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge committed on Mar. 25.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp