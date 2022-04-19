7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass (Week 10)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last week started out with promise for the Louisville baseball program, only for things to completely collapse.
After the Cardinals' offense shined in their midweek game vs. Cincinnati, the bats went ice cold in Tallahassee, playing a large role in the getting swept by Florida State.
While the offense did show shines of life towards the end of the week, pitching was almost nowhere to be found all week long. Starters and relievers alike struggled, surrendering 37 runs in four games. It also didn't help that the defense had a few lapses as well.
It's well known at this point that hitting is very much Louisville's strength this season. But the difference between this team making another run at the College World Series and getting bounced in the first weekend will be pitching. They still have a month left to right the ship in that regard, but time will run out before you know it.
Louisville might have seen the road leg of their rivalry showdown against Kentucky rained out, but the Wildcats are ready to battle in Jim Patterson Stadium this week. Couple that with a crucial ACC series against NC State, and this is a big week in terms of momentum for the Cardinals.
Last Week's Recaps:
- Game 32: Louisville Defeats Cincinnati in Barnburner Midweek Showdown
- Game 33: Louisville Falls at Florida State in Series Opener
- Game 34: Louisville Drops Game Two, Series at Florida State
- Game 35: Louisville Falls in Series Finale at Florida State to Complete Sweep
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 9 (D1 Baseball) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 5:00pm vs Kentucky
- ACC Network
- 93.9 The Ville
- Friday, Apr. 22 at 8:00pm vs. NC State
- ACC Network
- 93.9 The Ville
- Saturday, Apr. 23 at 1:00pm vs. NC State
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Sunday, Apr. 24 at 1:00pm vs. NC State
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
Know The Foe
Midweek
School: University of Kentucky
Nickname: Wildcats
Location: Lexington, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 22,227
Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (164-119)
2022 Record (conference record): 21-15 (5-10 SEC)
All-Time Series Record: Kentucky leads 26-24
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Chase Estep (36 GP, 36 GS): .345/.448/.669, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 11 2B, 3B, 24 BB, 11 SB
- INF Jacob Plastiak (36 GP, 36 GS): .269/.378/.545, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 19 BB
- INF Ryan Ritter (36 GP, 36 GS): .270/.349/.432, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 11 BB, 9 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- RHP Darren Williams (9 APP, 2 GS): 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG
- RHP Tyler Guilfoil (14 APP, 0 GS): 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 46 K, 11 BB, .198 B/AVG
- RHP Sean Harney (9 APP, 1 GS): 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31.2 IP, 34 K, 9 BB, .220 B/AVG
Read More
Weekend
School: North Carolina State University
Nickname: Wolfpack
Location: Raleigh, N.C.
Total Enrollment: 26,150
Head Coach (school record): Elliott Avent (949-561)
2022 Record (conference record): 23-11 (10-7 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 15-4
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Tommy White (34 GP, 34 GS): .336/.384/658, 13 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 9 BB
- INF LuJames Groover III (34 GP, 33 GS): .382/.461/.514, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 8 2B, 3B, 17 BB
- OF Noah Soles (32 GP, 20 GS): .385/.449/.564, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 5 2B, 9 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- LHP Canaan Silver (14 APP, 2 GS): 2.13 ERA, 38.0 IP, 41 K, 6 BB, .194 B/AVG
- LHP Chris Villaman (15 APP, 0 GS): 3.10 ERA, 29.0 IP, 47 K, 7 BB, .214 B/AVG
- RHP Logan Whitaker (10 APP, 7 GS): 4.01 ERA, 33.2 IP, 32 K, 15 BB, .222 B/AVG
Opponent Breakdown
Rankings:
|Kentucky
|NC State
|Louisville
D1 Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
9th
RPI
70th
31st
42nd
SOS
61st
36th
63rd
Home Record
16-7
16-5
18-4
Away Record
5-8
7-6
5-6
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
1-1
Hitting:
|Kentucky
|NC State
|Louisville
Base on Balls
95th (159)
119th (152)
10th (202)
Batting Average
49th (.294)
45th (.295)
10th (.316)
Home Runs
95th (36)
29th (51)
12th (59)
On Base Percentage
61st (.390)
88th (.383)
6th (.427)
Scoring Average
52nd (7.5)
40th (7.6)
5th (9.6)
Slugging Percentage
80th (.455)
33rd (.490)
6th (.541)
Pitching:
|Kentucky
|NC State
|Louisville
Earned Run Average
125th (5.22)
95th (4.84)
124th (5.21)
Hits Allowed/9 Innings
137th (9.52)
77th (8.76)
83rd (8.83)
Strikeouts/9 Innings
13th (10.9)
42nd (10.1)
49th (9.9)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
59th (2.49)
44th (2.59)
116th (2.15)
WHIP
140th (1.54)
64th (1.41)
109th (1.49)
Walks Allowed/9 Innings
145th (4.36)
80th (3.89)
173rd (4.59)
(Photo of Logan Beard: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)
