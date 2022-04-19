Skip to main content

7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass (Week 10)

Following a rough week, Louisville baseball is hoping to rebound against their archrival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last week started out with promise for the Louisville baseball program, only for things to completely collapse.

After the Cardinals' offense shined in their midweek game vs. Cincinnati, the bats went ice cold in Tallahassee, playing a large role in the getting swept by Florida State.

While the offense did show shines of life towards the end of the week, pitching was almost nowhere to be found all week long. Starters and relievers alike struggled, surrendering 37 runs in four games. It also didn't help that the defense had a few lapses as well.

It's well known at this point that hitting is very much Louisville's strength this season. But the difference between this team making another run at the College World Series and getting bounced in the first weekend will be pitching. They still have a month left to right the ship in that regard, but time will run out before you know it.

Louisville might have seen the road leg of their rivalry showdown against Kentucky rained out, but the Wildcats are ready to battle in Jim Patterson Stadium this week. Couple that with a crucial ACC series against NC State, and this is a big week in terms of momentum for the Cardinals.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 9 (D1 Baseball) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • x
  • x

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 5:00pm vs Kentucky
    • ACC Network
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Friday, Apr. 22 at 8:00pm vs. NC State
    • ACC Network
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Saturday, Apr. 23 at 1:00pm vs. NC State
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Sunday, Apr. 24 at 1:00pm vs. NC State
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: University of Kentucky
Nickname: Wildcats
Location: Lexington, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 22,227
Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (164-119)
2022 Record (conference record): 21-15 (5-10 SEC)
All-Time Series Record: Kentucky leads 26-24

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Chase Estep (36 GP, 36 GS): .345/.448/.669, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 11 2B, 3B, 24 BB, 11 SB
  • INF Jacob Plastiak (36 GP, 36 GS): .269/.378/.545, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 19 BB
  • INF Ryan Ritter (36 GP, 36 GS): .270/.349/.432, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 11 BB, 9 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Darren Williams (9 APP, 2 GS): 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG
  • RHP Tyler Guilfoil (14 APP, 0 GS): 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 46 K, 11 BB, .198 B/AVG
  • RHP Sean Harney (9 APP, 1 GS): 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31.2 IP, 34 K, 9 BB, .220 B/AVG
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Weekend

School: North Carolina State University
Nickname: Wolfpack
Location: Raleigh, N.C.
Total Enrollment: 26,150
Head Coach (school record): Elliott Avent (949-561)
2022 Record (conference record): 23-11 (10-7 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 15-4

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Tommy White (34 GP, 34 GS): .336/.384/658, 13 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 9 BB
  • INF LuJames Groover III (34 GP, 33 GS): .382/.461/.514, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 8 2B, 3B, 17 BB
  • OF Noah Soles (32 GP, 20 GS): .385/.449/.564, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 5 2B, 9 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • LHP Canaan Silver (14 APP, 2 GS): 2.13 ERA, 38.0 IP, 41 K, 6 BB, .194 B/AVG
  • LHP Chris Villaman (15 APP, 0 GS): 3.10 ERA, 29.0 IP, 47 K, 7 BB, .214 B/AVG
  • RHP Logan Whitaker (10 APP, 7 GS): 4.01 ERA, 33.2 IP, 32 K, 15 BB, .222 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

KentuckyNC StateLouisville

D1 Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

9th

RPI

70th

31st

42nd

SOS

61st

36th

63rd

Home Record

16-7

16-5

18-4

Away Record

5-8

7-6

5-6

Neutral Record

0-0

0-0

1-1

Hitting:

KentuckyNC StateLouisville

Base on Balls

95th (159)

119th (152)

10th (202)

Batting Average

49th (.294)

45th (.295)

10th (.316)

Home Runs

95th (36)

29th (51)

12th (59)

On Base Percentage

61st (.390)

88th (.383)

6th (.427)

Scoring Average

52nd (7.5)

40th (7.6)

5th (9.6)

Slugging Percentage

80th (.455)

33rd (.490)

6th (.541)

Pitching:

KentuckyNC StateLouisville

Earned Run Average

125th (5.22)

95th (4.84)

124th (5.21)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

137th (9.52)

77th (8.76)

83rd (8.83)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

13th (10.9)

42nd (10.1)

49th (9.9)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

59th (2.49)

44th (2.59)

116th (2.15)

WHIP

140th (1.54)

64th (1.41)

109th (1.49)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

145th (4.36)

80th (3.89)

173rd (4.59)

(Photo of Logan Beard: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

11034101
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Aaron Williams

By Matthew McGavic16 hours ago
USATSI_17915058_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Tennessee Transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to Visit Louisville

By Matthew McGavic17 hours ago
kahlil-ali
Football

'23 Legacy Recruit Kahlil Ali Has 'Great' Visit to Louisville

By Matthew McGavicApr 17, 2022
UW2d2jHw
Other Sports

Louisville Falls in Series Finale at Florida State to Complete Sweep

By Matthew McGavicApr 16, 2022
USATSI_18028412_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Five Former Cards Reach 2022 NBA Playoffs

By Matthew McGavicApr 16, 2022
8jl72ZWQ
Other Sports

Louisville Drops Game Two, Series at Florida State

By University of Louisville PRApr 16, 2022
4C40F842-DDA6-4B69-A789-EFC8EBBBD579
Basketball

Louisville Women’s Basketball Adds FSU Transfer Morgan Jones

By University of Louisville PRApr 15, 2022
E34875F2-9F1F-441C-AC00-81CE3228F27C
Basketball

Former Louisville Guard Noah Locke Announces Transfer Destination

By Matthew McGavicApr 15, 2022