7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass (Week 10)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last week started out with promise for the Louisville baseball program, only for things to completely collapse.

After the Cardinals' offense shined in their midweek game vs. Cincinnati, the bats went ice cold in Tallahassee, playing a large role in the getting swept by Florida State.

While the offense did show shines of life towards the end of the week, pitching was almost nowhere to be found all week long. Starters and relievers alike struggled, surrendering 37 runs in four games. It also didn't help that the defense had a few lapses as well.

It's well known at this point that hitting is very much Louisville's strength this season. But the difference between this team making another run at the College World Series and getting bounced in the first weekend will be pitching. They still have a month left to right the ship in that regard, but time will run out before you know it.

Louisville might have seen the road leg of their rivalry showdown against Kentucky rained out, but the Wildcats are ready to battle in Jim Patterson Stadium this week. Couple that with a crucial ACC series against NC State, and this is a big week in terms of momentum for the Cardinals.

Louisville ranks as high as No. 9 (D1 Baseball) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 5:00pm vs Kentucky

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

Friday, Apr. 22 at 8:00pm vs. NC State

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

Saturday, Apr. 23 at 1:00pm vs. NC State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Apr. 24 at 1:00pm vs. NC State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: University of Kentucky

Nickname: Wildcats

Location: Lexington, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 22,227

Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (164-119)

2022 Record (conference record): 21-15 (5-10 SEC)

All-Time Series Record: Kentucky leads 26-24

Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Chase Estep (36 GP, 36 GS): .345/.448/.669, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 11 2B, 3B, 24 BB, 11 SB

(36 GP, 36 GS): .345/.448/.669, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 11 2B, 3B, 24 BB, 11 SB INF Jacob Plastiak (36 GP, 36 GS): .269/.378/.545, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 19 BB

(36 GP, 36 GS): .269/.378/.545, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 19 BB INF Ryan Ritter (36 GP, 36 GS): .270/.349/.432, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 11 BB, 9 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Darren Williams (9 APP, 2 GS) : 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG

: 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG RHP Tyler Guilfoil (14 APP, 0 GS) : 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 46 K, 11 BB, .198 B/AVG

: 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 46 K, 11 BB, .198 B/AVG RHP Sean Harney (9 APP, 1 GS): 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31.2 IP, 34 K, 9 BB, .220 B/AVG

Weekend

School: North Carolina State University

Nickname: Wolfpack

Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Total Enrollment: 26,150

Head Coach (school record): Elliott Avent (949-561)

2022 Record (conference record): 23-11 (10-7 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 15-4



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Tommy White (34 GP, 34 GS): .336/.384/658, 13 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 9 BB

(34 GP, 34 GS): .336/.384/658, 13 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 9 BB INF LuJames Groover III (34 GP, 33 GS): .382/.461/.514, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 8 2B, 3B, 17 BB

(34 GP, 33 GS): .382/.461/.514, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 8 2B, 3B, 17 BB OF Noah Soles (32 GP, 20 GS): .385/.449/.564, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 5 2B, 9 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Canaan Silver (14 APP, 2 GS) : 2.13 ERA, 38.0 IP, 41 K, 6 BB, .194 B/AVG

: 2.13 ERA, 38.0 IP, 41 K, 6 BB, .194 B/AVG LHP Chris Villaman (15 APP, 0 GS) : 3.10 ERA, 29.0 IP, 47 K, 7 BB, .214 B/AVG

: 3.10 ERA, 29.0 IP, 47 K, 7 BB, .214 B/AVG RHP Logan Whitaker (10 APP, 7 GS): 4.01 ERA, 33.2 IP, 32 K, 15 BB, .222 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Kentucky NC State Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR NR 9th RPI 70th 31st 42nd SOS 61st 36th 63rd Home Record 16-7 16-5 18-4 Away Record 5-8 7-6 5-6 Neutral Record 0-0 0-0 1-1

Hitting:

Kentucky NC State Louisville Base on Balls 95th (159) 119th (152) 10th (202) Batting Average 49th (.294) 45th (.295) 10th (.316) Home Runs 95th (36) 29th (51) 12th (59) On Base Percentage 61st (.390) 88th (.383) 6th (.427) Scoring Average 52nd (7.5) 40th (7.6) 5th (9.6) Slugging Percentage 80th (.455) 33rd (.490) 6th (.541)

Pitching:

Kentucky NC State Louisville Earned Run Average 125th (5.22) 95th (4.84) 124th (5.21) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 137th (9.52) 77th (8.76) 83rd (8.83) Strikeouts/9 Innings 13th (10.9) 42nd (10.1) 49th (9.9) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 59th (2.49) 44th (2.59) 116th (2.15) WHIP 140th (1.54) 64th (1.41) 109th (1.49) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 145th (4.36) 80th (3.89) 173rd (4.59)

(Photo of Logan Beard: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

