7th Inning Stretch: Keg of Nails, Baseball Style (Week 9)

After one of the wilder weeks in Louisville baseball history, the Cardinals prepare for a rivalry matchup against the Bearcats before heading back on the road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Well, that was one of the more interesting weeks in the history of the Louisville baseball program.

The road leg of their annual Battle of the Bluegrass home-and-home series against Kentucky had to be postponed, but the Cardinals still took part in one of the wilder series I've ever seen. After dropping their opener against North Carolina, Louisville then proceeded to walk off the Tar Heels in two straight games to take the series.

Game two nearly went the other direction thanks to a fielding error by Isaac Humphrey, but was saved by a walk-off homer from Ben Metzinger. Humphrey was able earn redemption, collecting the walk-off hit that claimed the series in game three - which lasted over seven hours due to extra innings and a bomb threat.

Hitting continued to be Louisville's calling card in the series, combining for 24 runs on 38 hits. Starting pitching was hit or miss, but the bullpen shined in both games one and three. Overall, this continues to be a team not only worthy of a potential regional host site, but maybe even a top eight national seed.

Louisville might not have gotten a rivalry game in last week, but they have one this week, as Cincinnati comes to the Derby City. The weekend has in store a reeling Florida State squad, but as Dan McDonnell knows, life in the ACC never comes easy - especially on the road.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 3 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Ben Metzinger and Christian Knapcyk were both named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List
  • Metzinger ranks eighth in the nation in home runs with 13, 12th in walks with 31 and 17th in RBIs with 41.
  • Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs with 46.
  • Michael Prosecky is 23rd in the nation in saves with six.
  • Levi Usher ranks ninth in the nation in stolen bases with 21.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 6:00pm vs Cincinnati
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Away (Dick Howser Stadium - Tallahassee, Fla.)

  • Thursday, Apr. 14 at 7:00pm vs. Florida State
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:00pm vs. Florida State
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Saturday, Apr. 16 at 1:00pm vs. Florida State
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: University of Cincinnati
Nickname: Bearcats
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Total Enrollment: 28,657
Head Coach (school record): Scott Googins (108-110)
2022 Record (conference record): 13-17 (3-3 American)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 49-20

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Paul Komistek (30 GP, 30 GS): .397/.485/.595, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 6 2B, 3B, 18 BB
  • C Joe Powell (24 GP, 22 GS): .368/.479/.750, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 15 BB
  • OF Griffin Merritt (28 GP, 27 GS): .333/.404/.735, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 10 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • LHP Evan Kemp (7 APP, 0 GS): 2.70 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 4 K, 6 BB, .280 B/AVG
  • LHP Conner Linn (4 APP, 4 GS): 3.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 15 K, 8 BB, .316 B/AVG
  • RHP Beau Ketahley (9 APP, 4 GS): 4.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 50 K, 17 BB, .270 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Florida State University
Nickname: Seminoles
Location: Tallahassee, Fla.
Total Enrollment: 32,543
Head Coach (school record): Mike Martin, Jr. (61-42)
2022 Record (conference record): 18-13 (7-8 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Florida State leads 12-8

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Reese Albert (28 GP, 23 GS): .355/.440/462, 0 HR, 11 RBI, 10 2B, 13 BB
  • C/OF Jaime Ferrer (31 GP, 31 GS): .320/.428/.541, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 10 BB
  • 1B/OF James Tibbs (30 GP, 24 GS): .302/.402/.573, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 8 2B, 11 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • LHP Bryce Hubbart (8 APP, 8 GS): 2.98 ERA, 45.1 IP, 60 K, 11 BB, .220 B/AVG
  • LHP Parker Messick (8 APP, 8 GS): 3.33 ERA, 48.2 IP, 80 K, 12 BB, .203 B/AVG
  • RHP Davis Hare (10 APP, 0 GS): 2.12 ERA, 17.0 IP, 24 K, 8 BB, .164 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

CincinnatiFlorida StateLouisville

D1 Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

9th

RPI

34th

172nd

29th

SOS

6th

94th

58th

Home Record

15-7

11-7

17-4

Away Record

3-5

2-8

5-3

Neutral record

0-1

0-2

1-1

Hitting:

CincinnatiFlorida StateLouisville

Base on Balls

73rd (148)

108th (138)

10th (181)

Batting Average

81st (.284)

172nd (.268)

8th (.320)

Home Runs

36th (44)

73rd (34)

11th (54)

On Base Percentage

93rd (.381)

162nd (.367)

5th (.430)

Scoring Average

64th (7.2)

187th (5.8)

4th (9.8)

Slugging Percentage

31st (.494)

118th (.433)

4th (.551)

Pitching:

CincinnatiFlorida StateLouisville

Earned Run Average

232nd (6.57)

36th (4.02)

110th (4.96)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

216th (10.41)

27th (7.85)

88th (8.75)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

174th (8.4)

2nd (12.1)

68th (9.6)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

220th (1.62)

13th (3.37)

104th (2.20)

WHIP

234th (1.73)

27th (1.27)

97th (1.46)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

226th (5.17)

49th (3.58)

148th (4.39)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

