7th Inning Stretch: Keg of Nails, Baseball Style (Week 9)

After one of the wilder weeks in Louisville baseball history, the Cardinals prepare for a rivalry matchup against the Bearcats before heading back on the road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Well, that was one of the more interesting weeks in the history of the Louisville baseball program.

The road leg of their annual Battle of the Bluegrass home-and-home series against Kentucky had to be postponed, but the Cardinals still took part in one of the wilder series I've ever seen. After dropping their opener against North Carolina, Louisville then proceeded to walk off the Tar Heels in two straight games to take the series.

Game two nearly went the other direction thanks to a fielding error by Isaac Humphrey, but was saved by a walk-off homer from Ben Metzinger. Humphrey was able earn redemption, collecting the walk-off hit that claimed the series in game three - which lasted over seven hours due to extra innings and a bomb threat.

Hitting continued to be Louisville's calling card in the series, combining for 24 runs on 38 hits. Starting pitching was hit or miss, but the bullpen shined in both games one and three. Overall, this continues to be a team not only worthy of a potential regional host site, but maybe even a top eight national seed.

Louisville might not have gotten a rivalry game in last week, but they have one this week, as Cincinnati comes to the Derby City. The weekend has in store a reeling Florida State squad, but as Dan McDonnell knows, life in the ACC never comes easy - especially on the road.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 3 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Ben Metzinger and Christian Knapcyk were both named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Metzinger ranks eighth in the nation in home runs with 13, 12th in walks with 31 and 17th in RBIs with 41.

Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs with 46.

Michael Prosecky is 23rd in the nation in saves with six.

Levi Usher ranks ninth in the nation in stolen bases with 21.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 6:00pm vs Cincinnati

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Away (Dick Howser Stadium - Tallahassee, Fla.)

Thursday, Apr. 14 at 7:00pm vs. Florida State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:00pm vs. Florida State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Saturday, Apr. 16 at 1:00pm vs. Florida State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: University of Cincinnati

Nickname: Bearcats

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Total Enrollment: 28,657

Head Coach (school record): Scott Googins (108-110)

2022 Record (conference record): 13-17 (3-3 American)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 49-20

Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Paul Komistek (30 GP, 30 GS): .397/.485/.595, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 6 2B, 3B, 18 BB

C Joe Powell (24 GP, 22 GS): .368/.479/.750, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 15 BB

OF Griffin Merritt (28 GP, 27 GS): .333/.404/.735, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 10 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Evan Kemp (7 APP, 0 GS) : 2.70 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 4 K, 6 BB, .280 B/AVG

LHP Conner Linn (4 APP, 4 GS) : 3.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 15 K, 8 BB, .316 B/AVG

RHP Beau Ketahley (9 APP, 4 GS): 4.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 50 K, 17 BB, .270 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Florida State University

Nickname: Seminoles

Location: Tallahassee, Fla.

Total Enrollment: 32,543

Head Coach (school record): Mike Martin, Jr. (61-42)

2022 Record (conference record): 18-13 (7-8 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Florida State leads 12-8



Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Reese Albert (28 GP, 23 GS): .355/.440/462, 0 HR, 11 RBI, 10 2B, 13 BB

C/OF Jaime Ferrer (31 GP, 31 GS): .320/.428/.541, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 10 BB

1B/OF James Tibbs (30 GP, 24 GS): .302/.402/.573, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 8 2B, 11 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Bryce Hubbart (8 APP, 8 GS) : 2.98 ERA, 45.1 IP, 60 K, 11 BB, .220 B/AVG

LHP Parker Messick (8 APP, 8 GS) : 3.33 ERA, 48.2 IP, 80 K, 12 BB, .203 B/AVG

RHP Davis Hare (10 APP, 0 GS): 2.12 ERA, 17.0 IP, 24 K, 8 BB, .164 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Cincinnati Florida State Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR NR 9th RPI 34th 172nd 29th SOS 6th 94th 58th Home Record 15-7 11-7 17-4 Away Record 3-5 2-8 5-3 Neutral record 0-1 0-2 1-1

Hitting:

Cincinnati Florida State Louisville Base on Balls 73rd (148) 108th (138) 10th (181) Batting Average 81st (.284) 172nd (.268) 8th (.320) Home Runs 36th (44) 73rd (34) 11th (54) On Base Percentage 93rd (.381) 162nd (.367) 5th (.430) Scoring Average 64th (7.2) 187th (5.8) 4th (9.8) Slugging Percentage 31st (.494) 118th (.433) 4th (.551)

Pitching:

Cincinnati Florida State Louisville Earned Run Average 232nd (6.57) 36th (4.02) 110th (4.96) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 216th (10.41) 27th (7.85) 88th (8.75) Strikeouts/9 Innings 174th (8.4) 2nd (12.1) 68th (9.6) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 220th (1.62) 13th (3.37) 104th (2.20) WHIP 234th (1.73) 27th (1.27) 97th (1.46) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 226th (5.17) 49th (3.58) 148th (4.39)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

