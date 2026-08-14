Stu Holt Returning to Louisville Football Staff

After practice number one of this 2026 fall camp, Jeff Brohm expressed displeasure with the kicking game. An Australian punter was added to the fold in Niall Hayes. Reports are now coming out today that Brohm has brought back former special teams coordinator, Stu Holt to assist in a similar role with this Cardinals team. Holt previously was the special teams & tight ends coach for Scott Satterfield’s first three seasons at Louisville(2019-21), before leaving to take the same role at Virginia Tech the past four seasons(2022-25). Holt will be seen as a veteran voice to try and shore up some issues with only 23 days until the Cards hit the road for Nashville to take on Ole Miss.

Holt has 25 plus seasons experience as a special teams coordinator and assistant coach. In his first season as the special teams coordinator at Louisville in 2019, the Cards averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return, ranking fifth in the country. That same year they were 18th in the country in punt return yards with 1,091. During the 2020 season, Holt mentored James Turner to All-ACC honorable mention accolades after converting 86.7 percent (13 of 15) of his field goals. While at Virginia Tech, Holt coached six All-ACC players including kicker John Love, punt returners Jaylin Lane and Tucker Holloway and punter Peter Moore.

Holt has also made stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Appalachian State & Tennessee State. While at South Florida, he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award as their special teams made massive strides. Holt was a long snapper for Mack Brown from 1992 to 1995 at North Carolina.