Baton Rouge Regional Bracket Update: LSU Baseball Looks to Reach Super Regionals
The top-ranked LSU Tigers return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Monday night in a winner-take-all matchup to determine the champion of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers will square off against the Little Rock Trojans in a critical rematch with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals looking to keep their season alive.
After dropping Sunday's matchup to the Trojans, LSU will have an opportunity to bounce back on Monday and rebound against a fiery Little Rock squad.
“Great job by Little Rock [on Sunday],” Johnson said. “Winning two games against two great teams, and you’ve got to tip your hat to them. They took a lot of good at-bats throughout the day.
"I watched their entire first game as it was transpiring and it was complete performance by them. I think our game tonight kind of speaks for itself where it got away from us and we'll leave it here tonight, turn all our focus to tomorrow and find a way to play great.”
The Trojans were led by first baseman Angel Cano where he played a pivotal role in Little Rock advancing to Monday's winner-take-all matchup.
Cano was 2-for-5 at the plate with a two-run homer and a three-run double, as Little Rock erased an early 3-0 LSU lead with six combined runs in the second and third innings.
Now, all eyes are on Monday's NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Championship Game with the winner set to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Super Regionals.
A look into the updated Baton Rouge Regional bracket and broadcast information for Monday's showdown.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 8-6
Game 6: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 10-4
Monday, June 2
Game 7: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers: 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.