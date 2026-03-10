How to Watch LSU Baseball vs. Creighton Blue Jays in Massive Midweek Matchup

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Creightom Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a non-conference clash in Baton Rouge.

In what became a stretch to forget for Johnson and the Tigers last week, LSU dropped four out of five games including losses to Northeastern on Monday, UL-Lafayette on Wednesday, and a series loss to Sacramento State this past weekend.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, being LSU and being the defending national champions, but we have to respond to that," Johnson said. "The only way to respond well is to play great baseball, and we did not do that last week.

"Up until last week, I felt like we handled it and managed it pretty well; we did not last week, and there’s a lot of improvement that needs to be made, and that’s all we can do, go back to work.”

Now, LSU will look to get back on the right track on Tuesday after back-to-back losses to Sacramento State this past weekend.

The Preview: Creighton Blue Jays (5-7) at No. 13 LSU Tigers (12-5)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• Creighton – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

ABOUT THE BLUE JAYS

• Creighton is 5-7 this season, and the Blue Jays won two of three games over Gonzaga last weekend in Omaha, Neb. … Creighton’s head coach is Mark Kingston, who is in his second season with the Blue Jays after working as the head coach at South Carolina for seven seasons (2018-24) … Kingston worked as Creighton’s Associate Head Coach in 2025 before being appointed Head Coach prior to the 2026 season … Creighton finished 43-16 in 2025, winning the Big East Conference Tournament title and posting a 2-2 record in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

• The Blue Jays are hitting .281 as a team this season with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 15 steals in 19 attempts … infielder Ben North is batting a team-high .362 with one double, two triples, two homers and nine RBI; catcher Nate McHugh is batting .340 with two homers and 10 RBI, and catcher Connor Capece leads the team in doubles (4) and RBI (11).

• Creighton’s pitching staff has a 6.71 cumulative ERA with 106 strikeouts in 103.1 innings while allowing a .303 opponent batting average and 15 home runs.

