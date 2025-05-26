Baton Rouge Regional: LSU Baseball To Host Regional at Alex Box in NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – The NCAA announced Sunday night that LSU will serve as one of 16 host sites for an NCAA Baseball Regional.
The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday.
The matchups and starting times for the Baton Rouge Regional and the entire 64-team field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.
"We're really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we'll get ready for that," said LSU coach Jay Johnson. "Get home tonight, get a day off tomorrow, see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.
"I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that's what I expect them to do."
LSU is playing host to an NCAA Regional for the 28th time and for the second time in the past three seasons as the program begins its quest at a National Championship.
Which other schools will host next weekend to begin SEC Tournament play?
NCAA Regional Hosts
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
