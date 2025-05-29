Baton Rouge Regional Preview: LSU Baseball's Opponents, Start Times and Schedule
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday for an NCAA Tournament clash against the Little Rock Trojans.
Following an impressive 2025 campaign for the Bayou Bengals, LSU will has earned a prized Top-8 national seed with the program presented with the opportunity to host both a Regional and Super Regional.
Now, the Tigers will have postseason baseball in Baton Rouge this weekend with the program preparing for the challenge ahead.
LSU is battle-tested heading into the NCAA Tournament after squaring off against the top programs in America while competing in the SEC.
"It's a great training ground for Omaha. It's a 30-game playoff in the SEC. You've got to go out there and every game counts the same, and then obviously here in the SEC tournament you're playing for a chance to host a regional and a super regional and then even better, win a tournament," LSU first baseman Jared Jones said.
"That's something I didn't get to do while I was here at LSU, and it's on to the next one with regional and whatever else is ahead of us."
A look into the Baton Rouge Regional schedule, start times, broadcast information and other programs that will be hosting NCAA Regionals this weekend.
2025 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island @ 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 @ 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 @ 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game @ 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game @ 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.