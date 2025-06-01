Baton Rouge Regional Updated Bracket: LSU Baseball's Schedule and Path to Supers
The top-ranked LSU Tigers took down the Dallas Baptist Patriots 12-0 on Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to advance to Sunday's Baton Rouge Regional Final.
Behind the arm of ace Kade Anderson, the Tigers handled business with the program now one win away from punching its ticket to the Super Regionals.
Anderson (9-1) limited DBU Saturday night to just four hits in 7.0 scoreless frames with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
He has 156 strikeouts this season and is now tied for sixth place on LSU’s single-season strikeouts list with right-hander Russ Springer (1988) and left-hander Eddie Yarnall (1996).
DBU starting pitcher Micah Bucknam (6-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered six runs – three earned – on four hits in 2.2 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.
LSU will square off against the winner of the Dallas Baptist and Little Rock elimination game tomorrow night at Alex Box Stadium.
A look into the updated Baton Rouge Regional bracket with the Tigers looking to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT [Regional Final]
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
