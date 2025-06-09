College World Series Betting Odds: What are LSU Baseball's Chances in Omaha?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Omaha this weekend for the College World Series after punching their ticket on Sunday in a win over West Virginia.
Johnson and Co. took down the Mountaineers 12-5 to sweep West Virginia 2-0 in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
The victory secured a berth in the College World Series for LSU, which will participate in the CWS for the 20th time in its illustrious baseball history, and for the second time in three seasons.
LSU has won seven College World Series championships, most recently claiming the title in 2023.
“I told the team after the game, I’m super proud of them because the rewards of ‘tough and together’ were out there on the field tonight,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to go chase a national championship with them.
“It’s so fun and exciting and rewarding to see all the people so passionate about LSU Baseball, and I’m so thankful for the effort from everybody in this program. And it was an awesome night. I have a lot of gratitude, and I’m just very thankful.”
LSU will be one of eight teams heading to Omaha for the College World Series after earning their spot on Sunday.
LSU, Arkansas, UCLA, Louisville, Oregon State, Arizona and Coastal Carolina have also captured Super Regional series wins to solidify their spot in Omaha.
The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off in Game 1 of the College World Series this weekend in a battle between the pair of Southeastern Conference programs.
The final spot will be filled on Monday with Duke and Murray State squaring off in a winner-take-all matchup.
The LSU Tigers come in atop the odds as a favorite to capture the 2025 National Championship heading into the College World Series.
The National Championship Odds: LSU's Title Chances Skyrocketing
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +200
- LSU Tigers: +250
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +600
- Oregon State Beavers: +650
- UCLA Bruins: +1000
- Arizona Wildcats: +1100
- Louisville Cardinals: +1500
- Duke Blue Devils: +2500
- Murray State Racers: +9000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
The Tigers will face Arkansas in their opening CWS game on either Friday or Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The NCAA will announce dates and game times for the CWS on Monday.
