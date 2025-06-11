LSU Country

College World Series Bracket: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Headlines Round 1

The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off in Omaha on Saturday, critical Round 1 matchup at Charles Schwab Field.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will hit the road on Omaha on Wednesday with the program gearing up for a critical stretch in the College World Series.

After punching their ticket last Sunday, Johnson and Co. will prepare for a challenging task ahead with Round 1 inching closer at Charles Schwab Field.

The first game on Friday, June 13 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases No. 13 national seed Coastal Carolina (53-11) against Arizona (44-19) on ESPN.

Friday’s second game features No. 8 national seed Oregon State (47-14-1) against Louisville (40-22) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The Saturday, June 14 action includes No. 15 national seed UCLA (47-16) against Murray State (44-15) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) squaring off against No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The LSU Tigers headline the first weekend of the College World Series with a showdown against top remaining seeded Arkansas.

What does this weekend's bracket look like in Omaha?

The College World Series Bracket:

Friday, June 13

Game 1 – Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 2 – Oregon State vs. Louisville, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Saturday, June 14

Game 3 – UCLA vs. Murray State, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 4 – Arkansas vs. LSU, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Sunday, June 15

Game 5 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 6 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Monday, June 16

Game 7 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 8 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Tuesday, June 17

Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 10 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Wednesday, June 18

Game 11 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 12 – Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 10, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Thursday, June 19

Game 13 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, TBD on TBD
Game 14 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 12 vs Loser of Game 12, TBD on TBD

The College World Series Final Bracket:

Saturday, June 21

MCWS Finals Game 1 – Winner of Bracket 1 vs. Winner of Bracket 2, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Sunday, June 22

MCWS Finals Game 2 – Winner of Bracket 1 vs. Winner of Bracket 2, 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Monday, June 23

MCWS Finals Game 3 (if necessary) – Winner of Bracket 1 vs. Winner of Bracket 2, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

