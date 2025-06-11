College World Series Bracket: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Headlines Round 1
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will hit the road on Omaha on Wednesday with the program gearing up for a critical stretch in the College World Series.
After punching their ticket last Sunday, Johnson and Co. will prepare for a challenging task ahead with Round 1 inching closer at Charles Schwab Field.
The first game on Friday, June 13 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases No. 13 national seed Coastal Carolina (53-11) against Arizona (44-19) on ESPN.
Friday’s second game features No. 8 national seed Oregon State (47-14-1) against Louisville (40-22) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The Saturday, June 14 action includes No. 15 national seed UCLA (47-16) against Murray State (44-15) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) squaring off against No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The LSU Tigers headline the first weekend of the College World Series with a showdown against top remaining seeded Arkansas.
What does this weekend's bracket look like in Omaha?
The College World Series Bracket:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 2 – Oregon State vs. Louisville, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA vs. Murray State, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 4 – Arkansas vs. LSU, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 6 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 8 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 10 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 12 – Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 10, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, TBD on TBD
Game 14 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 12 vs Loser of Game 12, TBD on TBD
The College World Series Final Bracket:
Saturday, June 21
MCWS Finals Game 1 – Winner of Bracket 1 vs. Winner of Bracket 2, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Sunday, June 22
MCWS Finals Game 2 – Winner of Bracket 1 vs. Winner of Bracket 2, 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Monday, June 23
MCWS Finals Game 3 (if necessary) – Winner of Bracket 1 vs. Winner of Bracket 2, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.